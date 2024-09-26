ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Indiana looks to move to 5-0 on the year as they face Maryland. It is time to continue our college football odds series with a Maryland-Indiana prediction and pick.

Maryland enters the game sitting at 3-1 on the year. They opened up with a dominating win over UCONN before opening conference play with Michigan State. Maryland would be down at half after Michigan State hit a field goal as time expired in the first half. Still, they would build a seven-point lead in the fourth quarter. Michigan State would tie it though, and then hit a field goal as time expired to win the game. Maryland would rebound though, beating UVA on the road before beating Villanova last week.

Meanwhile, Indiana is 4-0 on the year. They have been dominant this year. They opened up with wins over FIU and Western Illinois. Indiana would win those games a combined 108-10. They would then travel to UCLA, and it was another dominant game. Indiana would win 42-13. Last week, they would face Charlotte. It was a 52-14 performance for Indiana, moving to 4-0 on the year.

Here are the College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Maryland-Indiana Odds

Maryland: +6.5 (+100)

Moneyline: +202

Indiana: -6.5 (-122)

Moneyline: -250

Over: 52.5 (-115)

Under: 52.5 (-105)

How to Watch Maryland vs. Indiana

Time: 12:00 PM ET/ 9:00 AM PT

TV: Big Ten Network

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Maryland Could Cover The Spread/Win

Billy Edwards Jr. has led the way for Maryland. He has completed 102 of 136 passes on the year, good a 75 percent completion percentage. He has eight touchdown passes while having just two interceptions. Edwards has also been sacked three times. Further, Edwards has run 23 times for 69 yards and two touchdowns. His top target has been Tai Felton. He has 41 receptions on the year for 604 yards and five touchdowns. Further, Kaden Prather has 21 receptions this year for 203 yards and two touchdowns. Rounding out the top receivers this year is Dylan Wade. Wade has nine receptions for 168 and a score.

In the running game, Roman Hemby has led the way. He has run the ball 50 times this year for 201 yards. Further, he has scored twice. Nolan Ray also has 29 carries this year for 158 yards. He has scored twice on the year. Maryland is averaging just 4.3 yards per carry but has run in eight touchdowns this year.

Maryland is 20th in the nation in opponent points per game, while sitting 77th in opponent yards per game. They are 35th against the run while sitting 204th against the pass. Dante Trader Jr. has led the way on defense. He leads the team with 21 tackles this year while having two passes defended and an interception. Glendon Miller has also been great this year. He is third on the team in tackles, while having three interceptions. Jalen Husky also has two interceptions this year.

Why Indiana Could Cover The Spread/Win

Kurtis Rourke has led the way for Indiana this year. He has 71 passes on 91 attempts this year. Rourke has 1,013 yards this year with eight touchdown passes. Further, Rourke has no interceptions this year, and he has been sacked just twice. Rourke has also run 14 times for 55 yards and two scores.

In the receiving game, Elijah Sarratt has been great. He has 15 receptions for 250 yards and a touchdown. Meanwhile, Omar Cooper Jr has been great as well. He has 12 receptions this year for 245 yards and two scores. Further, Myles Price has 14 receptions for 183 yards, while Miles Corss has 12 receptions for 166 yards and a score. In the running game, Justice Ellions has led the way. He has 38 rushes for 290 yards and four touchdowns. Ty Son Lawton has run 39 times for 184 yards. He has scored five times. Finally, Elijah Green has 17 carries for 157 yards and four touchdowns.

Indiana is tenth in the nation in opponent points per game. Further, they are fifth in opponent yards per game. They are 19th against the rush and tenth against the pass. Amare Ferrell has been solid this year. He has a sack, a pass breakup, and two interceptions this year. Further, Jamari Sharpe has broken up five passes this year. Indiana has forced eight turnovers this year, while also having 12 sacks on the year.

Final Maryland-Indiana Prediction & Pick

Indiana has been dominant this year. They are 12th in the nation in points per game while sitting 32nd in yards per game. Further, Indiana is not making mistakes. Maryland has been able to build leads this year by capitalizing on mistakes from the other team. Indiana is tenth in the nation in turnover margin, while they have not turned over the ball yet this year. Take Indiana in this one.

Final Maryland-Indiana Prediction & Pick: Indiana -6.5 (-122)