ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's a border-state rivalry as Maryland battles Virginia. A historic rivalry occurs as we share our college football odds series and make a Maryland-Virginia prediction and pick.

Maryland lost 27-24 at home last weekend to Michigan State. They trailed 17-14 at halftime before making 17-17 after three quarters. But they allowed Michigan State to hit a field goal with five seconds left to fall.

Billy Edwards Jr. went 26 for 34 with 253 yards passing, two touchdowns, and one interception. Unfortunately, it was not much better on the ground, as Roman Hembry rushed 12 times for 35 yards on a 2.9-yards-per-carry rate. Tai Felton had a good day, catching 11 passes for 152 yards and one touchdown. Also, Dylan Wade had four catches for 49 yards and a touchdown.

The Terrapins had 21 first downs but allowed Michigan State to get 26. Moreover, they were 11 for 17 on third downs. Maryland had 339 yards and allowed Michigan State to tally 493. Maryland had one turnover and one sack allowed while forcing three turnovers and two sacks.

Virginia edged out Wake Forest 31-30. They trailed 17-3 at one point. But things changed on a dime. Quarterback Anthony Colandrea went 33 for 43 with 357 yards passing with three touchdowns and two interceptions. Also, Xavier Brown rushed nine times for 35 yards. Malachi Fields exploded with 11 catches for 148 yards. Meanwhile, Trell Harris had seven catches for 91 yards and a touchdown. Tyler Neville had four receptions for 68 yards and two touchdowns.

The Cavaliers won because of a 1-yard run by Grady Brosterhouse with 2:12 left. Then, the defense forced a turnover with 1:43 left to flip the game. The Cavs finished with 23 first downs, went 3 for 14, and only had 73 rushing yards. Additionally, they had two turnovers, and one sack was allowed while forcing one turnover and generating six sacks.

Maryland leads the series 45-32-2. Recently, they dominated Virginia 42-14 last season. The Terrapins have won three in a row in this series.

Here are the College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Maryland-Virginia Odds

Maryland: -2.5 (-115)

Moneyline: -134

Virginia: +2.5 (-105)

Moneyline: +112

Over: 57.5 (-112)

Under: 57.5 (-108)

How to Watch Maryland vs. Virginia

Time: 8 PM ET/5 PM PT

TV: ESPN

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Maryland Could Cover The Spread/Win

There are undoubtedly many bold predictions for Maryland in the Big Ten. But they have not been consistent and are not yet at the level they need to be.

Edwards has passed for 564 yards, four touchdowns, and one interception while rushing 11 times for 52 yards and a score. Now, he must do even more against a pass rush who can make some noise. Hemby has rushed 26 times for 101 yards and a touchdown. Meanwhile, Nolan Ray has rushed 14 times for 80 yards and a score. Felton leads the receivers with 18 catches for 330 yards and three touchdowns. Additionally, Kaden Prather has tallied 11 catches for 98 yards.

The defense has been stout this season. Caleb Wheathead has generated two solo tackles and one sack. Also, Glendon Miller has generated three solo tackles and three interceptions. Ruben Hyppolite II has added two solo tackles and one interception.

Maryland will cover the spread if it can establish a ground game and move the chains efficiently. Then, the goal will be to generate some pass rush and allow Colandrea to make some mistakes.

Why Virginia Could Cover The Spread/Win

Virginia started off slowly in its last game and found a way to make a thrilling comeback. Then, the defense came through when it needed to in the end.

Colandrea has passed for 654 yards, five touchdowns, and two interceptions while rushing 24 times for 72 yards and a score. However, he must avoid the mistakes that plagued him early in the last one. Pace has rushed 16 times for 107 yards and a touchdown. Ultimately, the Cavaliers would like more out of him. Fields has been out of this world with 16 catches for 248 yards. Yet, he is still searching for his first touchdown. Harris has nine receptions for 129 yards and two touchdowns. Meanwhile, Neville has tallied five catches for 73 yards and two scores.

The defense has been good at rushing the passer but not creating turnovers. Antonio Clary has generated five solo tackles and one sack. Likewise, James Jackson has added seven solo tackles and one sack. Jonas Sanker has added eight solo tackles and one sack. However, the Cavaliers still don't have a single interception. That must change.

Virginia will cover the spread if Colandrea can avoid making mistakes and establish an offense early. Then, they need to find ways to create turnovers.

Final Maryland-Virginia Prediction & Pick

Neither team looked good last weekend. However, Maryland's issue was more of collapsing, while Virginia had a slow start. We like Maryland because they have shown more throughout this short season and also led the series historically. Colandrea has struggled often, and the Maryland defense can do enough to cause more issues. Consequently, they will do enough to cause a turnover, while Virginia will struggle to do the same.

Final Maryland-Virginia Prediction & Pick: Maryland -2.5 (-115)