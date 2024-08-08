The college football offseason is almost over as we are into August. The season will get going in a little over two weeks, and college football fans everywhere are eager for the new beginning. College football fever is rampant across the country as we get closer to the season, but also because of the new EA Sports NCAA 25 video game that just came out in mid July. All in all, it’s an exciting time to be a college football fan, and one fan base that is excited for the season is Maryland football fans. The Terrapins have a big season ahead of them.

This college football season is going to be a big one for a number of reasons. The sport is going through big changes, and some of those changes are going to be seen for the first time this season. Let’s take a look at what some of them are.

First off, there are going to be some new rules seen this year in college football, and some fans aren’t really in favor of them. Perhaps the biggest change is the addition of the two-minute warning. Fans have already started getting sick at all of the commercials that are happening in today’s era of college football, and the two-minute warning is another way for tv networks to get more commercial times in.

The bigger changes, however, come with conference realignment and the expanded College Football Playoff. College football is going to look completely different next year because of those two things. California schools playing in the Atlantic Coast Conference? Yeah, things are changing.

Conference realignment has shaken things up big time in college football. The power five is no longer a thing as the Pac-12 is essentially dead. Every team left for a new conference except for Oregon State and Washington State. Those two teams have scheduling alliances with the Mountain West.

Every other Pac-12 school found a new home. Utah, Colorado, Arizona and Arizona State are now in the Big 12. Oregon, Oregon State, USC and UCLA joined the Big Ten. Lastly, Cal and Stanford joined the ACC (makes a ton of sense, right?).

The other big change with conferences comes in the SEC. Oklahoma and Texas are both leaving the Big 12 and they will join the SEC. The Big Ten and the SEC are loaded with good teams and seem on the verge of forming two super conferences.

This season, we will also see 12 teams make the College Football Playoff. For about a month, the College Football Playoff will be happening. Some people aren’t in favor of the big expansion, but there will be more marquee college football games, and it’s hard to be too upset about that.

All in all, this is going to be one of the biggest college football seasons of all time. The game is changing, and this is the start of a new era.

Don't forget about Maryland football in the Big Ten

The college football season is getting closer and closer, but no one is talking about the Maryland football team. And rightfully so. What is there to talk about? The Terrapins haven't done anything in the Big Ten, and there are going to be more elite teams in the conference now because of expansion. However, let's not forget about Maryland too quickly. Have the Terrapins ever been a real threat? No. But, this is a team that has steadily gotten better and better over the course of their time in the Big Ten. That could continue this year.

Maryland likely isn't going to contend for the Big Ten title, but they can be a very sneaky team. You look at your favorite team's schedule before the season and you see the Terrapins on there, and you don't think much of it. Then, that week rolls around, and all of a sudden you're in a nail-biter. A prime example is last year's game against Michigan. The Terrapins were extremely close to knocking off the Wolverines, but they came just a few plays short.

The Terrapins can put a good scare into the top teams in the conference, and sooner or later, they're probably going to pull off a big upset, and it could help change the trajectory of the program.

This is a big year for Maryland as they have to keep trending in the right direction despite the addition of some tough teams into the Big Ten. Here are three predictions for their 2024 campaign.

Maryland will go 9-3

This is going to be tough to accomplish, but no one is expecting anything from the Maryland football team this year, and it's a great chance for them to surprise some people and have a breakthrough season. They have won eight games in each of the past two seasons, but this year, they can get to nine or even 10 if they can win their bowl game. The Terrapins have very winnable games against UConn, Michigan State, Virginia, Villanova, Indiana, Northwestern, Minnesota and Rutgers. That could easily be eight wins. Then they would need to find one more against USC, Oregon, Iowa and Penn State. It could happen.

Maryland will have a chance to play their way into the CFP conversation against Penn State

If Maryland comes into their final game of the regular season at Penn State with a 9-2 record, they could put themselves into the College Football Playoff conversation with a win. Now that the playoff is expanding to 12 teams, it opens the door for teams like the Terrapins. Now, it's very unlikely that they go into Happy Valley and win, but much crazier things happen every year in college football.

Maryland will lose their bowl game

Unfortunately for Maryland football, they aren't going to win that final game against Penn State, and they will not be in the College Football Playoff conversation. Still, if they really do end up with a 9-3 record, they will get a good bowl game. However, looking at the schedule, most of those wins would come against teams that aren't that great, and the Terrapins would probably get a tough matchup in their bowl game. Still, ending the year with a 9-4 record would be a success for Mike Locksley and Maryland.