Bomani Jones talked about Overtime Eliteon his show called Game Theory, and said that it could cause a big shift in the world of basketball.

Overtime Elite is a basketball league and training academy based in Atlanta that is billed as a paid path to the NBA for star recruits. It is an alternative to playing in college, going overseas or playing in the G League for recruits.

Bomani Jones touched on the future of basketball viewers, and how Overtime Elite could impact that.

“Overtime Elite reflects a massive shift in basketball,” Jones said. “More specifically, the way basketball is consumed, which is already a massive problem for the NBA… 57% of Gen Z’ers don’t watch live sports at all because they aren’t interested. It’s not to say that Gen Z doesn’t like basketball. They just don’t watch live games.”

Players with Overtime Elite are required to do a lot of content, which could become more important as time goes along.

“We have to take a lot of pictures, interviews, lot of videos with the guys from Overtime,” said 2024 NBA Draft prospect Tudor Somacescu.

Leadership of Overtime Elite features familiar names, like former UConn Huskies basketball coach Kevin Ollie, former DePaul Blue Demons coach David Leitao and former Providence Friars star Ryan Gomes are all involved.

Kevin Ollie is the head of coaching and basketball development, while David Leitao and Ryan Gomes are head coaches of teams in the league.

Overtime Elite is trying to attract stars of the future, and with the way basketball viewership is trending, it might be onto something.