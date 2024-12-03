Multi-hyphenated entertainer Percy “Master P” Miller is set to be the keynote speaker at Grambling State University’s Fall 2024 Commencement. Grambling State made the announcement via their official Instagram yesterday. The ceremony will take place on Friday, December 13, at 10:00 a.m. in the Fredrick C. Hobdy Assembly Center.

Master P is a rapper, record producer, record executive, philanthropist, and entrepreneur whose career spans more than three decades. Miller founded No Limit Records in the early 90s, soon rising to fame in the mid-90s, becoming one of the most popular rappers of that era. The label helped establish the careers of music icons like Snoop Dogg, Mia X, and Silkk the Shocker under his direction, and it sold over 100 million records worldwide.

For decades Miller has had a reputation as a visionary business leader, and his entrepreneurial reach goes beyond music to encompass ventures in luxury products, food, clothing, and filmmaking. Not only is he a respectable businessman but also a generous philanthropist. In his role as Chairman of the Team Hope FoundationTM, he is devoted to enhancing the quality of life for both young people and the elderly by implementing projects that improve their lives. Miller is also a mental health advocate and ambassador for the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI), where he advocates for mental health assistance and awareness.

Miller has a long history of supporting HBCUs. Back in 2021, his son Hercy Miller committed to Tennessee State University to play basketball. Miller chose Tennessee State over other top college programs, including LSU, UCLA, Missouri, Arizona, USC, South Carolina, and Vanderbilt. Miller at the time was super excited about his attending Tennessee and what it meant for HBCUs having him attend.

“This is so big for the culture with my son going to an HBCU and going to Tennessee State,” Master P said. “This is going to change the narrative. This is about economic empowerment and teaching that and being able to make sure that these HBCUs are in the spotlight. I think this is a movement. I think so many kids behind him will be coming to do this now—I’m talking about top athletes like Hercy.”

In an interview that same year, Miller expressed his desire to own an HBCU. In an Instagram post at the time, he shared what sparked his interest in owning an HBCU.

“So, y’all know I always wanted to own an NBA team, but now I want to own an HBCU. It’s so important that we educate the culture. This message is all about educating our people,” he said during the clip. “Shoutout to LeBron and the NBA for having the All-Star Game there, but when I googled who owns HBCUs and who are the founders, I was shocked. And I just want you guys to do the same thing.”