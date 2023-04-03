Tim Capurso is the Lead NFL and College Football Editor at ClutchPoints while also covering a wide range of sports. Originally from a small town in New York, Tim graduated from Assumption University in Worcester, Massachusetts in 2018 with a BA in Writing and Mass Communications. He joined ClutchPoints in 2021. The lifelong New York Giants fan now resides in enemy territory, aka the heart of Eagles country, just outside of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Former Masters champion Fred Couples isn’t backing down from strong comments directed towards LIV Golf stars Phil Mickelson and Sergio Garcia. Couples, who played a practice round at Augusta National on Monday ahead of the Masters, spoke to reporters, offering some clarification on those comments while also making himself very clear in the process. Here’s what Couples had to say, per ESPN.

“I have no problem with any of them — just please do not bash a tour that I have 43 years invested in,” Couples said. “It bothers the hell out of me. They don’t bother me. They really don’t. They’re golfers. I’m a golfer. I respect them all.”

Couples, who turned pro in the PGA back in 1980, urged the likes of LIV Golf stars Mickelson and Garcia not to “bash” the tour he has invested much of his life into.

The former world no. 1 made it clear that Mickelson and Garcia don’t bother him. Their continued criticisms of the PGA Tour? Couples, who won the Masters in 1992, said it “bothers the h**l out of him.”

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Mickelson has been critical of the PGA in the past, putting them on blast for their “obnoxious greed” while also suggesting that he had brought forth changes that could have prevented LIV Golf from even being a threat to the Tour in the first place.

Garcia, one of the first big-name players to join LIV Golf, said he “couldn’t wait” to leave the PGA after an incorrect ruling was caught on camera during the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship.

Just a month ago, Couples had words for Mickelson, who he called a “nutbag”, and Garcia, who he referred to as a “clown” at the PGA Tour Champions breakfast.

Mickelson and Garcia are expected to attend a Masters champions dinner- along with Couples- on Tuesday night.