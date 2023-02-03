Phil Mickelson wasn’t holding back on Thursday morning after the idea of a televised head-to-head clash between LIV Golf and the PGA Tour was floated on Twitter. The suggested showdown would feature Mickelson and Tiger Woods as captains of their respective tours in what was described as a must-see event. While the topic was nothing more than a fun scenario, Mickelson weighed in on social media, and he took a shot at the PGA Tour in the process.

“It sounds great, but we would dominate them so soundly and it would be over so quick that tv would have to fill an hour of dead time. That’s why it’s not happening at this time,” said Mickelson in response to a tweet from Danny Woodhead, who had commented on the original post from Flushing It.

It was a straightforward and bold response from Mickelson, who indicated that any hypothetical head-to-head between the two golf tours would be so lopsided that there’d be too much “dead time” on the television broadcast in the aftermath.

Surely, those comments won’t sit well with members of the PGA Tour.

Fans are itching to see the two rivaling and feuding golf tours settle their difference on the course, but Mickelson doesn’t see that happening any time soon, largely because he doesn’t think the PGA stands a fighting chance, or so he says.

Phil Mickelson is one of a number of former top PGA Tour players to defect in favor of the Saudi-backed upstart league, founded by Greg Norman. Brooks Koepka, Bryson DeChambeau, Patrick Reed, Dustin Johnson and several others joined him.

It’s certainly an appealing competition for fans to imagine, but given the poor relations between the two tours, it’s hard to imagine them coming together on an official level for an event like this.