LIV Golf and PGA stars will both play at the 2023 Masters at Augusta. Phil Mickelson, who was once considered one of the best PGA players in the game and is now a member of LIV Golf, is set to make his Masters return. “Lefty” recently commented on his return to the Masters and criticism he’s dealt with, per ESPN’s Mark Schlabach.

“It’s great,” Mickelson said. “It’s fun to be back. Everyone has been wonderful. Everybody here is so classy. Gosh, it’s fun to be here.”

Fred Couples, a former Masters champion, previously made a strong statement directed toward Phil Mickelson and Sergio Garcia.

“I have no problem with any of them — just please do not bash a tour that I have 43 years invested in,” Couples said. “It bothers the h*ll out of me. They don’t bother me. They really don’t. They’re golfers. I’m a golfer. I respect them all.”

Phil Mickelson addressed Couples’ comment, per Schlabach as well.

“Fred and I are longtime friends, and we’ve had a lot of great experiences in the game of golf,” Mickelson said. “I think the world of him, and I hope we have a chance to have more great experiences with him as well.”

Phil Mickelson, LIV Golfers at 2023 Masters

One of the primary Masters storylines is potential bad blood between some LIV Golf players and PGA players. The players have mostly downplayed any storylines and drama. However, it will be something to follow during the tournament.

Rory McIlroy, who’s spoken out against LIV Golf, admitted that it’s “great” to have Phil Mickelson back. In the end, professional golfers tend to respect one another.