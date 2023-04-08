Joey Mistretta is a sports writer/editor who covers multiple sports. Notably, Mistretta covers baseball, basketball, and football. He is originally from a small town in Southern California. Mistretta graduated college with a degree in broadcast journalism from Biola University.

Tiger Woods has made the cut at The Masters, per The Score on Twitter. Woods came into the tournament with uncertainty, but he’s remained confident throughout. Arguably the greatest golfer of all time, Woods last won The Masters in 2019. Although his odds of winning this year’s event are slim, counting Tiger Woods out is never a good idea.

This marks the 23rd consecutive time that Woods has made the cut at The Masters. Woods is now tied with Gary Player and Fred Couples for the most consecutive made cuts ever, per the PGA Tour on Twitter. He was initially the most popular betting selection to miss the cut, something that likely gave Woods even more motivation.

Brooks Koepka has stolen headlines through the first days of the tournament, leading the charge with a -12 score. Jon Rahm is surging up the leaderboard however, trailing Koepka by just one stroke as of this story’s publication. The cut line was set at +3, which is exactly the score that Tiger Woods finished with.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The conditions at The Masters this year have been troublesome to say the least. The weather on Thursday was manageable, but Friday’s weather led to play being suspended on multiple occasions. Additionally, a scary moment occurred when a tree was uprooted and came crashing to the ground. Fortunately, nobody was injured. Nevertheless, the tournament was suspended once again, and play resumed on Saturday.

It will be intriguing to see how the weather impacts the tournament moving forward. It will also be interesting to see how Tiger Woods fares over the final two rounds of The Masters.