Tiger Woods‘ second round at The Masters came to a halt on Friday as multiple tall pine trees scarily fell amid stormy weather conditions at Augusta National. The tournament announced that play would be suspended until 8 a.m. ET on Saturday (the third round will follow immediately after the second round is completed).

Fortunately, nobody was hurt.

“Augusta National Golf Club can confirm that no injuries were reported from three trees that were blown over to the left of No. 17 tee due to wind,” The Masters wrote in an official statement. “The safety and well-being of everyone attending the Masters Tournament will always be the top priority of the Club, which will continue to monitor weather today and through the Tournament.”

Play had been postponed and Augusta was cleared for about 20 minutes earlier in the afternoon when storms briefly passed through the region. Heavy rain and more storms arrived at about 4:20 p.m. The horns indicating a stoppage of play rang minutes after trees fell close to the 17th tee box.

The footage of trees falling quickly spread on social media, and groundskeepers rushed to tend to the scene with chainsaws. You can see more photos of the unprecedented scene here.

“We were cresting the fairway on 15. We thought it was a scoreboard or a grandstand,” said Sahith Theegala. “We were hoping it wasn’t something that hit anybody.”

Tiger Woods, meanwhile, was through 11 holes when the horns sounded. The five-time champion — vying to make his record-tying 23rd straight cut at The Masters — is right on the projected cut line at +2, having shot even thus far in his second round. He bogeyed No. 7, birdied N0. 8, and parred every other hole.

Brooks Koepka (-12) leads the field after a sterling -5 showing on Friday (he completed his round before the weather issues). He’s trailed by Jon Rahm (-9), who got halfway through his second round, and amateur Sam Bennett (-8), who also finished his second round.