He'd be a great fit for the film.

Masters of the Universe, the Mattel-backed film, may have Travis Knight as director.

He-Man may be saying, “I have the power!” soon with Knight on board as the development of this highly anticipated movie moves along. Deadline reports that he’s in final negotiations as he’s the top pick for the gig.

This could be like another Barbie phenomenon, considering it’s a toy-based project. Mattel is to produce with Robbie Brenner, and Escape Artist’s Todd Black and Jason Blumenthal are set to produce the film.

About Travis Knight

You may know Knight the most from Coraline, the cult classic stop animated film. He’s also the President and CEO of Laika, the company that produced the movie. Though he has an animation background, he did work in live-action in the movie Bumblebee.

This might be a perfect fit for him since Masters of the Universe used to have a popular animated series in the ’80s — just like Transformers.

The film is based on Prince Adam when he was nine years old. At that time, he crashed into Earth in a spaceship, causing him to be separated from his magical sword. The sword is his only link to return home to Eternia, so it’s vital for him to get it back — which he does about two decades later. From there, Adam is journeying to defend his home planet against the evil Skeletor. He does this by becoming He-Man.

It’s exciting news to have Travis Knight take on Masters Of the Universe, possibly. If he does any bit as good a job as he has with his other movies, we’re in for a special treat and a ton of ’80s nostalgia.