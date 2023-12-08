In a not-so surprising turn of events, last year's GOTY announcer Matan Even was served a trespassing notice for attending TGA 2023.

After the Bill Clinton incident from last year's The Game Awards, it's no exaggeration to say that the person in question, Matan Even, became something of a hero in the gaming community. With TGA 2023 happening just today, people were somewhat hoping that Even would pull something off again. Sadly, that would not be the case. Instead, if his tweet is to be believed, the totally innocent Matan Even instead got served a trespassing notice for attending TGA 2023.

Why would they trespass me? I can’t believe this! pic.twitter.com/iaWlZJFaQ9 — Matan Even (@mataneven) December 8, 2023

We already had a hunch that Even would likely be attending this year's TGA as well. After all, the day before TGA 2023, Even posted a very ominous post on his X (formerly Twitter). Said post just had four simple words: See You Tomorrow Geoff. This post alone was enough to send fans on a speculation spree. Some wondered about which political figure he would talk about next. Others were poking fun at Geoff Keighley, the host of TGA, saying that he was already briefing his security team about Even. Yet others were, rightly so, worried that Even would do something again to disrupt the awards show. After all, although his antics last year were pretty hilarious, they could prove detrimental to the show itself, especially with sponsors.

When TGA 2023 did roll around, people were anxiously waiting for any news about Matan Even's antics. After all, he posted an image of the inside of the award show around two hours into said show. This gave fans some hope, and perhaps some excitement, as they were all wondering what Even would pull off this time. Imagine their surprise and maybe disappointment when TGA 2023 ended without even a peek at Matan Even on stage. Some sharp-eyed gamers did, however, see him in the crowd.

It wasn't until after the show had finished that we got some news from Even himself. Apparently, if his post is to be believed, Matan Even was handed a trespassing notice by Peacock Theater, the venue of TGA 2023. According to the letter Even received, he is “not authorized, permitted, or invited on property at Peacock Theater.” Not only that, but it was a “lifetime notice.” Furthermore, should he be caught entering the premises again, the “property owners intend to pursue criminal charges for trespassing (CPC 602) through the Los Angeles Police Department.”

Should this Notice of Trespassing be real, this will likely be our last sighting of the man we affectionately call the Bill Clinton Kid. Users on X are split on this piece of news. Some say that Geoff lost the chance to incorporate him into the show and make it a callback to last year. Others were, of course, understanding of the situation, as it could cause problems with sponsors. Yet others were teasing Even and, by extension, Timothée Chalamet, who presented the award of Game Of The Year.

but you announced the GOTY…????? pic.twitter.com/Cu0VWGMvgD — Azra Games ⚡️ (@AzraGames) December 8, 2023

In any case, it's safe to say that this is likely the last we will hear of Matan Even during TGA. In fact, I believe that he is the first person to ever be banned from attending TGA altogether. If that is not a flex of some kind, then I don't know what is.

That is, sadly, all the information we have so far about the Matan Even trespassing notice from TGA 2023. Check out our gaming news articles for the latest in gaming news.