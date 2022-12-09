By Jesseyriche Cortez · 2 min read

Some random kid walked onstage during The Game Awards 2022 and nominated Bill Clinton, out of all people. Just who is this kid who crashed TGA 2022?

This all happened near the end of The Game Awards 2022. The show just announced that Elden Ring won Game of the Year, so Hidetaka Miyazaki walked on stage to accept the award. What people didn’t realize immediately was that his entourage had one extra person. After Miyazaki gave his acceptance speech, the kid that tagged along with them suddenly walked up to the mic. Seemingly out of nowhere, the kid said to everyone watching the award show:

I just want to nominate this award to my reformed orthodox rabbi Bill Clinton. Thank you everyone.

Of course, this caused a lot of confusion both on-site and online, as people started to wonder just who this kid was. Right after the show, Geoff Keighley, Founder of the Game Awards, announced on his Twitter that the kid was arrested. No one knows who the kid really is, although a user on Twitter is saying that the kid is supposedly his friend’s friend.

@Pyrocynical My Friend's friend just walked upstage at the game of the year awards and thanked his rabbit bill clinton pic.twitter.com/MHIhNHquCb — Tophat (Also Panic) (@GoodinDaegon) December 9, 2022

Some Twitter users have even claimed to have found the kid’s Twitter account.

literally the bill clinton kid pic.twitter.com/WLCtuF1Lxa — Michiru 🐾 (@TanukiGirlMichi) December 9, 2022

As of the moment, however, we do not know if this is true, nor do we know what the TGA 2022 gatecrasher’s identity is. More details will most likely come out since, as mentioned above, he has already been arrested. We’ll make sure to update you as the story develops and we find out just who this kid is who nominated Bill Clinton for The Game Awards 2022.

