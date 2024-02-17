Tony Romo had some lows during Super Bowl 58!

Amidst the brilliance of Patrick Mahomes' thrilling overtime display, which propelled the Kansas City Chiefs to a 25-22 triumph over the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl 58, attention also turned to CBS analyst, Tony Romo. Sure, the ex-Dallas Cowboys quarterback infused his signature enthusiasm and analysis into the broadcast. However, his performance was marred by notable and memorable missteps. This piece examines three of the most conspicuous mistakes that tarnished Romo's stint as a Super Bowl 58 analyst.

Chiefs' 2023 Season

Super Bowl 58 showcased a tale of contrasting halves. The San Francisco 49ers dominated the initial period and the Kansas City Chiefs mounted a fierce comeback in the latter. Spearheaded by Nick Bosa and Fred Warner, the 49ers' defense stifled the Chiefs' early offensive efforts. Meanwhile, Brock Purdy led San Francisco's offense to a first-half lead. However, Mahomes and a stingy Kansas City defense rallied the Chiefs in the second half. Andy Reid's offense forced the game into overtime, where they eventually prevailed.

Here we will look at the three worst calls from Tony Romo’s abysmal performance at Super Bowl 58 between the Chiefs and 49ers.

Game-deciding Touchdown Commentary

In a season fraught with scrutiny, Tony Romo faced his ultimate opportunity − on the grandest stage imaginable − to conclude his tenure on a high note.

Again, the Chiefs clinched a heart-stopping victory in Super Bowl 58, overcoming the 49ers 25-22 in overtime. However, Romo did not exactly rise to the demands of the moment. Following CBS play-by-play announcer Jim Nantz's crisp narration of Patrick Mahomes' game-winning touchdown pass to Mecole Hardman, Romo's delivery veered off course. He should have let the title-clinching moment breathe and give way to the electric atmosphere in Allegiant Stadium. Instead, Romo embarked on a winding journey that distracted many viewers from soaking in the moment.

Within mere seconds of Nantz's signature closing line − “Jackpot, Kansas City!” − Romo neglected to allow the historic moment to resonate. He hastily delved into an analysis of the playcall, the midseason acquisition of Hardman, and Mahomes' enduring legacy.

Take note that the analysis was spot-on. However, it was the timing that was way off. In such a singular time like a Super-Bowl-winning touchdown, the moment itself has to be the star, not the analysis. Nothing should overshadow the moment.

THE KANSAS CITY CHIEFS WITH THE SUPER BOWL! (And Tony Romo does a lot of talking/yelling) 🏈📺🎙️ #SuperBowlLVIII pic.twitter.com/ScQ2D3ByYq — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) February 12, 2024

Over the course of that 29-second interval, the broadcast captured many interesting scenes from around the stadium. We saw Taylor Swift's jubilation in her suite, crestfallen 49ers players and coaches, Hardman's exultation, and Chiefs coach Andy Reid basking in congratulations. That was a rich tapestry of emotions that should have been in the spotlight. Romo's immediate jump into the analysis, despite its fluency and depth, overshadowed the weight of the moment.

His Musical Renditions

We all remember how Super Bowl 58 started sluggishly with a scoreless first quarter. Enter Romo, who perhaps wanted to inject some levity during the second quarter. In trying to do so, he chose to sing along to Adele's “Rolling in the Deep” as CBS transitioned to a commercial break.

Tony Romo singing Adele into commercial break. 🏈🎙️📺 #SuperBowlLVIII pic.twitter.com/5DGkPp8czn — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) February 12, 2024

Romo certainly sounds better than, say, William Hung, However, it didn't exactly add a lot of value to the broadcast, the stale happenings on the field notwithstanding. And yet, Romo's musical interlude didn't conclude there. While he exercised restraint by refraining from jesting about Taylor Swift as Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce's significant other, Romo once more serenaded viewers. This time, he did it during a camera shot featuring Swift with Elvis Presley's “Viva Las Vegas” as the backdrop.

Communication Hiccups

Romo and Nantz encountered instances where they appeared to impede each other's flow. One such occasion arose as they debated whether the Chiefs had time for another play in the waning seconds of regulation to either secure a touchdown for victory or attempt a field goal to force a tie.

Another instance emerged during Romo's protracted and labyrinthine explanation of the NFL playoff overtime rules and the potential outcomes if the quarter concluded at the close of the initial overtime period. This was then resolved when Mahomes connected with Hardman for the decisive score with a mere 3 seconds remaining in overtime.

Remember also that Romo had been told before the Super Bowl to “tone it down” by no less than CBS network top brass.

“He’s not your meat-and-potatoes analyst,” CBS Sports boss Sean McManus said in a pre-Super Bowl interview. “He’s more of a fan. He gets excited. We sometimes say to him, ‘Hey, calm down a little bit because you do get too into the game.’ Which I think is a plus. But I think, generally speaking, people really enjoy listening to Nantz and Romo and Tracy [Wolfson]…”

In All

In the annals of Super Bowl history, Tony Romo's performance as a commentator during Super Bowl 58 will be remembered for its highs and lows. Yes, his insights and enthusiasm brought a fresh perspective to the broadcast. However, Romo's performance also featured notable missteps, from premature analysis to musical interludes. As the confetti settled and the echoes of the game faded, Romo's Super Bowl 58 commentary served as a reminder of the challenges and expectations that accompany the transition from the gridiron to the broadcast booth. Yet, like the players he once competed against, Romo's journey as a commentator is a work in progress. Each call and critique serves as stepping stones toward mastery in the art of sports analysis.

As the NFL season draws to a close, one can't help but wonder what the future holds for Romo and the evolving landscape of sports broadcasting. Only time will tell if we see him greenlit again for Super Bowl coverage.