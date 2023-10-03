Matt Rife is making amends. The comedian used to date actress Kate Beckinsale back in 2017 for a year. After their 2018 breakup, Beckinsale dated Saturday Night Live alum Pete Davidson. After finding out that the two were dating, Rife made a comment telling Davidson to “run” and warned him about dating her in an interview with TMZ. He now feels remorseful about the comment he made back in 2019.

“I regret saying that,” Rife told Elle's ‘Thirst Trap' in a new interview. “Pete, if you’re out there, sorry I said that. Kate, I also apologize that I said that. I shouldn’t have said that.”

He continued: “I gave the advice to be careful because I had just gotten out of a relationship with somebody [where] I unfortunately found out we weren’t compatible. And I always want people to, you know, protect their emotions and their personal feelings.”

Rife has since moved on and is now dating actress Jessica Lord. Davidson and Beckinsale dated for a couple of months before officially splitting in May 2019.

Davidson is now dating “Outer Banks” star Madelyn Cline.

“Pete and Madelyn are dating. They spent the night together at the Beverly Hills Hotel and then had breakfast together there the next morning,” a source shared with Us Weekly. “They were really low-key and kept things casual, wearing baseball hats.”

Another source recently revealed that they wanted to keep it that way because “they assumed there would be a whole frenzy surrounding their relationship.”

According to the source, the two have “spent a lot of time together and have built a strong bond in a short period of time.”