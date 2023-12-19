In another impromptu commitment flip, Matthew Bedford heads to Oregon only six days after committing to Colorado

Deion Sanders and Colorado have lost another recruit who initially committed to the program as OL Matthew Bedford has flipped his commitment to Oregon per his social media accounts. His Oregon commitment comes only six days after he committed to the Buffaloes amid their search to build a more competitive offensive line to protect Shedeur Sanders. He is a six-year senior with one season of eligibility left.

Bedford posted on his Twitter account,

“I want to express my deepest gratitude to the University of Colorado and their amazing coach, coaching staff, and community for their support and belief in me. The Colorado organization is so amazing that I made a decision too hastily before weighing all of my options.

However, upon reflection, I believe that the University of Oregon aligns perfectly with my long-term goals and I am thrilled to join the Oregon Ducks and contribute my best on and off the football field.

I'm immensely thankful for everyone who has supported me throughout this journey. The encouragement I've received has been a driving force, and I'm excited about the new chapter ahead.”

Prior to entering the transfer portal, Bedford was a player for Indiana, where he started 39 out of 41 career games. He joins other players that decommitted from Colorado such as 2025 quarterback Antwan Hill, 2024 quarterback Danny O'Neil and 2025 runningback Jamarice Walker.

Still Colorado has made some major recruiting gains, including securing the services of the number 1 offensive lineman in the 2024 class Jordan Seaton. Only time will tell how Sanders and the Buffaloes adjust to the ever-changing dynamic of the transfer portal and recruiting and the unpredictability of the players involved.