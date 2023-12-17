A bold prediction from a key addition for Colorado

Former TCU football wide receiver Cordale Russell has announced that the will be transferring to the Colorado football program to play under Deion Sanders, and the receiver made a promise to the fanbase after the announcement.

“The chemistry stood out,” Cordale Russell said, via Hayes Fawcett of on3.com. “It felt like I had already been there. The atmosphere is crazy, the fanbase is crazy, and the coaching staff is phenomenal. We are going to win this year and that's a promise.”

Russell will have four years of eligibility remaining with Colorado. As Deion Sanders' program heads to the Big 12 for next season, Russell expects them to have success right away. He did not play at TCU, and hopes to earn playing time after moving to Colorado.

It will be interesting to see how Sanders' Colorado football program fares in year two of his tenure. Year one got off to a hot start, but the Buffaloes tailed off as conference play started. In year two, Sanders hopes the Buffaloes can be more consistent.

In year two, Sanders hopes to have more talent that can help the team reach expectations that he had when he was hired. Hopefully Russell is a player who fits that billing for Colorado.

Sanders' program gets a lot of attention, and they hope that continues with them getting wins next season. Shedeur Sanders is returning, so it will be worth watching to see if Russell can become a reliable weapon for him in Colorado's offense in a pivotal season.