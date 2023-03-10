The New England Patriots will have multiple dilemmas to address in the coming months. Among them, the Patriots could decide to go all out to acquire a No. 1 wideout in either the free agency period or the 2023 NFL Draft.

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones did not necessarily have such a player to rely on last season. Rhamondre Stevenson ended up leading the team in receptions with 69, and no player on the roster finished the 2022 campaign with at least 1,000 receiving yards.

Pro Football Hall of Famer Calvin Johnson knows just what it takes to be a true No. 1 wideout, and if it were up to him, he would look to bring in a standout wide receiver to New England in order to help add another dimension to its offense.

“You have to have somebody like that or the defense can force you to play one-dimensional ball,” Johnson told NBC Sports Boston’s Phil Perry. “If you don’t have that guy that can create a threat, then just play zone coverage and load the box on you.

“You have to have someone that’s going to make the defense stretch a little bit.”

The Patriots have been linked with several wideouts as of late, including DeAndre Hopkins. Following a roller-coaster year with the Arizona Cardinals, Hopkins has been in the rumor mill regarding a possible trade.

Johnson does not believe that it would be best for the Patriots to haul in a veteran receiver like Hopkins. Instead, he sees that it would be ideal for New England to bring in a receiver who is in or near the prime days of his career so such a talent can “ride into the future” with the rest of the young players on offense.

“It seems like the Patriots are in a little bit of a — not say a full rebuild because they have some pieces, but I think they need to bring on someone that is going into their prime,” Johnson said. “Be able to try and find that guy like they’ve been able to do in the past, find those gems.

“I don’t know that a D-Hop or somebody who’s 10-plus years in is a guy you want to ride into the future with.”

The Patriots could see several new faces at the wide receiver position in the 2023 season, especially as the likes of Jakobi Meyers and Nelson Agholor will officially hit free agency next week.