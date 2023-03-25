Spencer is a part-time NBA writer at ClutchPoints. In his free time, he either goes fishing or watches basketball. He is also a life-long fan of LeBron James.

Matthew Macfadyen is a popular actor who has appeared in various projects including Succession, Death at a Funeral, Pride & Prejudice, The Three Musketeers, The Assistant, Churchill’s Secret, and The Last Kingdom, among others. He is a Primetime Emmy Award winner and two-time Critics Choice Awards nominee. For this piece, let’s take a closer look at Matthew Macfadyen’s net worth in 2023.

Matthew Macfadyen’s Net Worth in 2023 (Estimate): $5 million

Matthew Macfadyen’s net worth in 2023 is $5 million. This is according to reputable outlets such as Celebrity Net Worth.

Matthew Macfadyen was born on October 17th, 1974 in Great Yarmouth, Norfolk, England. He studied at Oakham School. After graduating, Macfadyen attended the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art.

In the early 1990s, Macfadyen started his acting career in theater. As part of stage company Cheek By Jowl, Macfadyen made notable performances in productions such as The Duchess of Malfi, Much Ado About Nothing, The School for Scandal, Henry IV, The Pain and the Itch and many others.

With a solid background as a stage actor, Macfadyen eventually made the jump into television screens. He was cast in various TV programs such as Wuthering Heights, Warriors, Murder Rooms: Mysteries of the Real Sherlock Holmes, Perfect Strangers and The Way We Live Now.

In 2000, Macfadyen made his big screen debut in the film Maybe Baby. He quickly garnered more roles in movies like Enigma, The Reckoning and In My Father’s Den. For Macfadyen’s performance in In My Father’s Den, he garnered a British Independent Film Award nomination for Best Actor. His early breakthrough came in 2002, when he was cast in the TV series MI-5. Playing the role of Tom Quinn, Macfadyen starred in MI-5 for a whopping 10 seasons.

After making his mark on MI-5, Macfadyen made his presence felt again after starring in Pride & Prejudice. Featuring Keira Knightley as Jane Austen’s Elizabeth Bennet, Pride & Prejudice grossed over $121 million around the world. Furthermore, Macfadyen earned a nomination for British Newcomer of the Year at the London Critics Circle Film Awards for portraying Mr. Darcy.

Macfadyen proceeded to get many more prominent roles in films such as Middletown, Death at a Funeral, Mr. Bean’s Wedding, Grindhouse, Ashes to Ashes, Frost/Nixon, Agatha Christie’s Marple, Incendiary, Robin Hood, The Pillars of the Earth, Criminal Justice and Secret Life. For Macfadyen’s performance in Secret Life, he earned a Royal Television Society Award. Macfadyen’s portrayal of Joe Miller in Criminal Justice earned him a BAFTA TV Award for Best Supporting Actor.

However, after a string of notable roles, Macfadyen found the most success in HBO series Succession. For making Tom Wambsgans come to life, Macfadyen earned a BAFTA Award for Supporting Actor. But more importantly, Macfadyen also earned his first Primetime Emmy Award win for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series after also earning a nomination for the same role two years prior.

Macfadyen originally earned $100,000 per episode of Succession, according to reports. After the first two seasons, Macfadyen pocketed a total of $2 million. But after winning his first Primetime Emmy Award, Macfadyen enjoyed a salary raise that bumped his paycheck up to $350,000 per episode. For season three alone, Macfadyen potentially earned $3.5 million. With Succession airing for a fourth season, Macfadyen could be earning more from the series as he is set to reprise his role as Tom Wambsgans.

After a successful stint in Succession, it’s not surprising that Macfadyen has earned roles for future films. Macfadyen is penciled to star in the thriller called Holland, Michigan. The Succession actor will be starring alongside established Hollywood celebrities such as Nicole Kidman and Gael Garcia Bernal.

As an actor, Macfadyen has carved out a successful career after a string of memorable performances. In an interview with The Guardian, Macfadyen confessed that he’s quite happy with his job.

“I think it sits quite happily with me, the condition of being an actor. I see some people ­getting quite eaten up with it, with the insecurities. There are times when I long for continuity and stability, but I also love the idea of not knowing what I’ll be doing next – or even if I’m going to work, he said. “The security comes, as an actor, in knowing that you’re not in control. If you try to control your career, or how people perceive you, you’ll make yourself unhappy, because life doesn’t work like that. So much is luck. It’s much better to let yourself off, to think, ‘There’s nothing I can do.’ You walk into a room for a meeting, and it’s out of your hands. It’ll always be like that – until I can’t remember the lines.”

Nevertheless, were you at all stunned by Matthew Macfadyen’s net worth in 2023?