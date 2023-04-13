In a recent podcast interview with Kelly Ripa, Academy Award-winning actor Matthew McConaughey announced that his long-time friend and fellow actor Woody Harrelson will reunite on screen with a new Apple TV show, Brother From Another Mother. While the show is based on their real-life relationship, there’s more to the show’s title than you might think. McConaughey, known for his roles in iconic films like Dallas Buyers Club and True Detective, dropped the surprising news that they might be brothers.

During the interview, the beloved actor shared that this belief stemmed from his own mother. A few years ago, he, his mother, and Harrelson were in Greece, and his mother told Woody she knew his father. McConaughey claimed there was an ellipses after knew, it was a loaded ‘knew’.

After a bit of research, the dates their parents knew each other lined up. When McConaughey’s mother was going through her second divorce the same time Harrelson’s father was on furlough. But that’s where the investigation ended.

Matthew McConaughey admitted he didn’t want to proceed with DNA tests, like Harrelson suggested. He said that it was harder for him to play with the idea that his father for 53 years might not be his father.

The revelation left both fans and the media buzzing with excitement and curiosity. If the two are indeed related, it could explain their undeniable chemistry and rapport both on and off screen. It only drums up more anticipation for Brother from Another Mother; the show that about their strange but beautiful bond, coming soon to Apple TV+.