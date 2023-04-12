Matthew McConaughey went into detail about the terrifying Lufthansa flight incident. The actor and his wife Camila Alves were on board when the plane unexpectedly dropped 4,000 feet. The flight left seven people hospitalized. McConaughey sat down with Kelly Ripa on SiriusXM’s Let’s Talk Off Camera podcast.

“It’s suspended disbelief. I mean, it’s zero gravity,” he explains. “Your red wine and the glass and the plates that your food was on are all suspended, floating, still just in the air. And to look at it for that long, which wasn’t that long — one, two, three, four [seconds] — and then everything just comes crashing down.”

McConaughey said that the experience was one “hell of a scare.”

“My tray table is what held me down. I did not have my seatbelt on, and there was not a seatbelt warning right before it happened,” he recalled adding that he “immediately reached over, made sure Camila had her seatbelt on.”

“[We] held hands just saying, ‘OK, is that it? Is there another one coming?’ Another one did come,” she says. “It was odd. You hear people’s reactions. Some people were ghost silent. Some people had big bursts of laughter. And it was not like, ‘Oh, this is fun.’ It was like, ‘I’m in shock.'”

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Along with Alves, McConaughey was traveling with his friend, who happens to be a pilot.

“As a person who’s not a pilot, my mind goes to the actual engineering of the plane. The steel, it buckled. And you go, ‘How can something withstand that?'” he says. “I happened to have a friend of mine sitting next to me who was a pilot. And he was calm as could be. I was like, ‘Can the plane hold that?’ And he was like, ‘These things are so tested, that yes, don’t worry, the plane structurally can hold that.’ That was a big relief.”

“I was like, ‘If something’s wrong, can you fly this thing?'” McConaughey adds. “And he was like, ‘No problem.’ And I was like, ‘Great, love to hear that.'”

SiriusXM’s Let’s Talk Off Camera drops on Wednesdays. It is available to stream on all major podcast listening platforms.