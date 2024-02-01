How would that work, though...

Director Matthew Vaughn has made many comic books come to life in films, however he has not yet fulfilled his dream as a self-proclaimed “Superman nut” of creating his own Man of Steel Movie, according to a BroBible exclusive.

In an interview for the entertainment website's Post Credit Podcast, Vaughn was asked if he would ever want to direct DC's upcoming Supergirl film.

The Argylle director said that he loves Milly Alcock as Supergirl and would definitely consider directing the film. He was then further asked about what he thinks of Superman: Red Son, the comic book series written by his friend Mark Millar.

Matthew Vaughn and Superman: Red Son

The premise of the comic book is trying to answer the question, “What if Superman were raised in the Soviet Union?”

“I thought Red Son was one of the cleverest comics I'd ever read, and the current world we're living in, it's certainly become a lot more relevant because ignorance causes more issues, and I think the more we learn about Russia and the Russian history…” Vaughn said before trailing off and suddenly imagined Argylle star Henry Cavill donning the red and blue suit once again.

“Wow, could you imagine remaking Red Son with Henry Cavill? That would be an interesting movie…” he posited.

It IS definitely interesting. However, James Gunn and Peter Safran are co-CEOs of DC Studios now. They have both said they would develop the Elseworld projects such as The Batman and Joker: Folie à Deux, and Red Son is part of that series.

I would concede that it IS possible for a Superman: Red Son movie. But it wouldn't be Henry Cavill at all. It would be the new Superman David Corenswet. Which makes Vaughn's dream quite improbable.

And Cavill HAS been Superman. Gunn's DC Universe is starting from scratch and bringing the former Man of Steel wouldn't make much sense.

The director will have to settle for the actor starring in his newest film, Argylle, and possible sequels. The movie also features John Cena, Bryan Cranston, Ariana DeBose, Bryce Dallas Howard, Samuel L. Jackson, Dua Lipa and Sam Rockwell.

The movie will premiere in cinemas on Feb. 2.