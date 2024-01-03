Argylle... in three parts?

The upcoming movie Argylle's plot seems to be shrouded in mystery. Even the trailer gives a bare minimum of the plot, but that's par for the course for its director Matthew Vaughn, Games Radar's Total Film reported.

According to the entertainment website, the trailer pulls from the first 28 minutes of the movie, and everything else will be a surprise until you watch it.

Argylle: Fact or fiction?

What the trailer does reveal is that it stars Henry Cavill as super spy Agent Argylle. Argylle is the main character of author Elly Conway's (Bryce Dallas Howard) book series. However, reality takes a hard bump against fiction when Elly stumbles into the very real world of espionage through actual spy Aiden played by Sam Rockwell.

While not much else is known about the film, what Vaughn knows is the future of the movie, namely: sequels. If Argylle does well, Vaughn wants the audience to fall in love with the spies which will pave the way for two more movies.

Vaughn said that the sequels will deal with Elly's novels. And while Argylle the film is a meta-take on a fictional spy and his real-life counterpart, the next two will focus mostly on the books.

“Book one is about: how did Argylle become a spy? That will be the next film,” he said.

“And then Argylle 2 is – I don’t want to give it all away, but there’s the young Argylle, and that becomes Henry, because Henry loves the idea of doing a proper Argylle movie as well,” Vaughn continued.

Argylle Part 1… 2 and 3?

When Cavill was asked if he was up to the task in reprising his role as Agent Argylle in the future movies, he said he's game.

“I think it's a fun character. I mean, it depends on where we go with it, really, as with anything,” he said.

“I have a great relationship with Matthew, so that would be the hard part out of the way. The next bit is just building a story. As long as the story is good, and the character has a place to go, and it fits in with everything else that I’m trying to build and do, then great,” Cavill added.

As for Howard, she'll answer the call when Elly is called. However, she doesn't want to give more other than to say, “Oh, absolutely” to reprising the role in future movies.

Vaughn wants to continue Argylle's story, partly because it's an original. Which is why he wants people to go out and see the movie in cinemas.

“Everybody complains there's not enough original stuff, but it's because they don’t go see it,” he stated.

“People have got to buy tickets first, or there won't be f***ing anything,” Vaughn concluded.

Argylle will be released on February 2.