It's a princess. It's a dragon rider. No, it's Supergirl.

The young would-be dragon queen Milly Alcock is set to play Supergirl for DC Studio, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The House of the Dragon star has been confirmed to play Kara Zor-El AKA Supergirl, Superman's cousin. The search had her in contention with Meg Donnelly.

Alcock reportedly screen-tested for DC Studios' co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran last week. Supergirl is expected to be in a DC Studios film (or maybe even two) before she goes on her own solo feature currently titled Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow. It's still unclear if the actress will appear in Superman: Legacy, which will start filming this spring, or another DC film or show.

Milly Alcock: From dragon princess to Supergirl

However, the Supergirl movie has reportedly been fast-tracked and it's highly possible that the film would start filming this fall, as soon as Warner Bros. finds a director. The script is being written by Ana Nogueira.

Alcock's big break was playing the younger version of Rhaenyra Targaryen in HBO's House of the Dragon season one. Now, she's stepping out of the world of Geore R.R. Martin's Game of Thrones and into the DC universe.

Gunn posted on Instagram Jan. 29 and wrote, “Milly is a fantastically talented young actor, and I'm incredibly excited about her being part of the DCU.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by James Gunn (@jamesgunn)

“Yes, I first became aware of her in House of the Dragon but I was blown away by her varied auditions and screen tests for #Supergirl,” he added.

Gunn also stated that the actress “embodies Kara as envisioned” by comic book writer Tom King, comic book artist Bilquis Evely and screenwriter Nogueira.

The DCU co-CEOs have both said that this version of Supergirl is not one that the audiences are used to. They stated that her character is going to contrast that of her more hopeful cousin, Superman.

In January last year, Gunn told the media, “We will see the difference between Superman, who was sent to Earth and raised by loving parents from the time he was an infant, versus Supergirl, raised on a rock, a chip off of Krypton, and who watched everyone around her die and be killed in terrible ways for the first 14 years of her life and then come to Earth.”

Supergirl 101

Supergirl was first introduced in Action Comics #252 as Superman's cousin in the story The Supergirl from Krypton. In most of the character's depictions, she is the alien Kara from Krypton with similar powers as her cousin, with abilities sourced from the rays of a yellow sun. Over the years, Supergirl has had many iterations, including one as a superhuman artificial life-form.

Several actresses have played Supergirl, including Faye Dunaway in the 1984 movie of the titular character, and Sasha Calle in the recent The Flash film in 2023. On TV, Supergirl was played by Melissa Benoist on the CW from 2015 to 2021.

Woman of Tomorrow is part of DC's Chapter 1 from Gunn and Safran. This chapter also includes the upcoming Batman film The Brave and the Bold, as well as the upcoming TV series starring Academy Award-winner Viola Davis reprising her role from Suicide Squad, Amanda Waller.