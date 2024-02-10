Fans are filled with dreams of a championship as they witness Dallas' domination over Thunder following the trade deadline deals.

The Dallas Mavericks did not let up when they played the Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday afternoon. The Mavericks beat the Thunder 146-111, dominating one of the top-ranked teams in the Western Conference from tip-off to the final buzzer sounded. The game demonstrated the immense potential of the Mavericks as championship contenders.

Luka Doncic had a stellar game as he scored 32 points, grabbed 8 boards, and dished 9 assists. Kyrie Irving was a key piece of the win as well, scoring 25 points and dishing 8 assists of his own. Even trade-deadline additions P.J. Washington and Daniel Gafford made their presence felt. Gafford had 19 points and 9 rebounds off the bench while Washington contributed with 14 points.

Mavericks fans took to Twitter/X

to show their excitement for how the team looked this afternoon.

IDFC THE MAVS ARE WINNING THE CHAMPIONSHIP pic.twitter.com/TJUKoGgxxc — Bobby Bitch (@KyranRogers) February 10, 2024

Yeah Mavs winning the championship — Nick (@Nick_Dauphin) February 10, 2024

I’ve only seen two highlights from the Mavs game today and I can say WE ARE WINNING THE CHAMPIONSHIP — Christian Stone (@StoneyLaRue_17) February 10, 2024

I made this trade in 2K and the Mavs won a championship, just saying 🤷🏾‍♂️ https://t.co/vxXhAVFioP — ًًًًًًً (@DuragSlim) February 10, 2024

I think sacrificing the Cowboys this year for another Mavs championship is worth it. — Brice Paterik (@BricePaterik) February 10, 2024

The Mavs winning the championship may not even be a joke — Berkan MFFL (@BerkanMFFL) February 10, 2024

I don’t want to overreact, but the Mavs are winning the championship this year #MFFL — Michael♛Loewinsohn (@MikeyLoewinsohn) February 10, 2024

Mavs are championship contenders after the trade deadline. — JC (@theboyyoungjay) February 10, 2024

Not trying to overreact from one game, but the Mavs just 40-pieced the Thunder, they might win a championship — Austin Veazey (@EasyVeazeyNG) February 10, 2024

Some fans boldly proclaimed that the Mavericks were winnign the championship.

“IDFC THE MAVS ARE WINNING THE CHAMPIONSHIP,” @KyranRogers posted

“I’ve only seen two highlights from the Mavs game today and I can say WE ARE WINNING THE CHAMPIONSHIP,” @StoneyLaRue_17 poste

Meanwhile, @DuragSlim took to 2k to see the odds of the Mavericks winning the NBA Championship after the additions of Gafford and Washington and they were convinced that the Mavs were going for the gold, saying, “I made this trade in 2K and the Mavs won a championship, just saying”

Meanwhile, some fans wanted to make sure everyone knew that they weren't overreacting but they thought that a championship was probable for their favorite team.

“I don’t want to overreact, but the Mavs are winning the championship this year,” @MikeyLoewinsohn posted

“Not trying to overreact from one game, but the Mavs just 40-pieced the Thunder, they might win a championship,” @EasyVeazeyNG posted.

Nevertheless, the Mavericks have to continue the on-court success as they inch closer to the end of the season. The team was close to a Finals birth in 2022 but lost to the eventual NBA Champion Golden State Warriors. With Luka having another stellar season, Kyrie being a key contributor fot the team and an improved bench unit, the Mavericks very well could be a threat in the Western confernce.

Dallas plays the Wizards on Monday at 8:30 PM EST.