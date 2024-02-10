Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic is sporting a look that LeBron James once used.

Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic is honoring a throwback LeBron James look. Doncic is sporting a black face mask to protect a nose injury. The guard was seen wearing the mask on the court Saturday.

Doncic is listed as probable for a game Saturday against the Oklahoma City Thunder. The talented guard is nursing a nose injury and is sporting a black face mask, the same type of look LeBron James had when he was a member of the Miami Heat 10 years ago. James wore the mask years ago for a time before the NBA asked him to ditch it because it wasn't league approved, per USA Today.

DONCIC'S LOOKS

Doncic is having an outstanding season in Dallas, averaging almost 35 points and 10 assists a game. The Mavericks are 29-23 on the year, good for eighth in the Western Conference. Doncic has had to spend some time away from the court at times this season, as the star player became a father and has dealt with injury issues.

Doncic has also sported different looks throughout the season. He wore his hair braided earlier this year before a game and that seemed to help his play. A few days after sporting the new hairstyle, the guard put up 73 points in a game, paying tribute to Wilt Chamberlain after it was over. No matter the look, the Mavericks are clearly better when their star guard is on the floor.

Doncic is surely hoping the black mask allows him to continue his outstanding production. Time will tell as the Mavericks and Thunder tip off Saturday at 3:00 Eastern. The Thunder are 35-16 on the year.