The Dallas Mavericks and Detroit Pistons agreed to a trade on Friday. As part of the deal, the Pistons will receive Tim Hardaway Jr. and three second-round picks, per Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. The Mavs receive Quentin Grimes in return.

Hardaway enjoyed a respectable start to the 2023-24 season but began to lose playing time in the playoffs. As a result, his future in Dallas became cloudy at best. Hardaway's father, Tim Hardaway Sr., made it clear that they were looking for a new opportunity.

So who won this trade? How did the Mavericks fare in the deal? Without further ado, let's grade the trade.

Mavericks land Quentin Grimes

The Mavs surrendered quite a bit to land Grimes. However, they did not give away any first-round picks and Dallas was already rumored to be interested in trading Hardaway. Acquiring a player such as Grimes, who is only 24 years old and features intriguing potential, projects to be a solid addition.

Grimes was acquired this past season by Detroit after playing for the New York Knicks since 2021. Overall, he averaged 7.3 points per game on 37.2 percent field goal and 33.8 percent three-point shooting.

Grimes has displayed signs of becoming a truly reliable defender in the NBA. The Mavericks are certainly hopeful that he will develop consistency with his three-point shot. If Grimes fulfills his potential, he could emerge as a three-and-D threat.

It is also worth noting that Grimes is from Texas.

Tim Hardaway Jr. heads to Detroit

The Mavs sent Hardaway and three second-round picks to the Pistons. The Pistons utilized their cap space to land future picks, something that is important for a rebuilding team.

It isn't clear if Hardaway will remain in Detroit. Either way, Hardaway will receive a new opportunity.

Hardaway played in Dallas from 2018-2024. He was always capable of getting hot in any game and making a serious scoring impact. Hardaway, however, also dealt with inconsistency.

Still, he enjoyed a number of memorable moments with the team. His time with the Mavericks did not end how he would have liked, as Hardaway started losing minutes during the 2024 postseason.

Overall, he averaged 14.4 points per outing on 40.2 percent field goal and 35.3 percent three-point shooting during the 2023-24 campaign. It was an up-and-down season for Hardaway, as he looked like a potential Sixth Man of the Year candidate early in the season. However, his second-half struggles led to Hardaway finishing just ninth in voting.

Trade grades

The trade makes sense for both sides. The Pistons receive three picks as they continue to rebuild their roster. Dallas, meanwhile, moves on from Hardaway and receives a promising young player in return. They also added some valuable financial flexibility.

If Hardaway stays in Detroit, he will be a quality veteran presence for an otherwise young team. If not, the Pistons will still have three picks as a result of the deal.

It is difficult to complain about this trade for either side. However, the Mavs still gave away quite a bit while the Pistons did not land a first-round pick.

Pistons trade grade: A-

Mavericks trade grade: A-