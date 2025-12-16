Tuomas Iisalo had barely finished addressing a locker room caught between celebration and concern before stepping to the podium and offering a revealing snapshot of how the Memphis Grizzlies are wired. The win over the LA Clippers was secure, but the mood was complicated. Ja Morant had exited with another ankle injury just days after Zach Edey was sidelined, casting a shadow over an otherwise encouraging night by Jaren Jackson Jr.

For Iisalo, though, the moment called less for lament and more for perspective.

“Very unfortunate. Ja tweaked his ankle there. He'll be evaluated further, but I don't have anything else on that,” Iisalo stated. “Hoping for the best, obviously there for him and for the team, so a little bit bitter taste from the win because of that.”

The first-time NBA head coach, who led the Grizzlies to the playoffs during an interim stint last spring, emphasized that challenges like Ja Morant's injury are part of the learning process.

“I mean, you try to grow all the time, so whether it is in Germany, France, Finland, or in the US, whatever league you're in, that's the idea,” Iisalo smiled. “It would be very hypocritical for me not to ask myself to grow when we are asking that from our players. Everybody has to evolve and try to be better.”

This perspective stems from Iisalo's unconventional journey to the NBA sidelines. He honed his skills in Finland's domestic league before taking coaching roles in France and Germany, where he led Bonn to the 2023 Basketball Champions League title. Through it all, he learned a key lesson about leadership that transcends tactics.

“I've learned one thing over the years. It's always when you have challenging situations, they might feel difficult in the moment, but they're the ones where you actually learn something,” Iisalo shared. “And you have to come up with solutions. This is not about me, it's not about any individual. We just all try to do our work, all try to contribute to the overall goal.”

The Grizzlies will need that collective approach as they await word on Morant's injury. But if their coach's response to Tuesday's mixed emotions is any indication, they have a leader who sees obstacles not as setbacks, but as invitations to evolve.