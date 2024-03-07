The Dallas Mavericks recently signed forward Alex Fudge to a two-way contract. Fudge was previously on a two-way deal with the Los Angeles Lakers and appeared in four games with LA. He performed well at the G League level, averaging 7.8 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 1.7 blocks per outing across 18 games with the South Bay Lakers.
Prior to Tuesday's game against the Indiana Pacers, Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd revealed what Fudge brings to Dallas.
“I think when you talk about being athletic, he's going to spend most of the time in the G League,” Kidd said. “He gives us another opportunity to develop. We've done that at a very high level here. And hopefully we can do that with Alex.”
Kidd has praised the Mavericks organization as the team continues to develop young talent. AJ Lawson is the latest example of someone the Mavs helped develop and he recently received a standard NBA contract after previously being on a two-way deal. Kidd is hopeful that Fudge can follow a similar path.
Fudge is excited to join the Mavericks organization. He took some time for an exclusive interview with ClutchPoints on Tuesday.
Alex Fudge ready for new chapter with Mavericks
*This interview has been lightly edited for clarity
Joey Mistretta: What are your thoughts about joining this team?
Alex Fudge: I love it. I had a pre-draft workout here, loved the environment, loved the players, loved the coaches. I'm glad to be here… I'm happy to get to it.
Joey Mistretta: What's your message to the fans?
Alex Fudge: I'm ready to work. It's all about the Mavs so let's get to it.
Joey Mistretta: What are your thoughts on Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving?
Alex Fudge: I mean, watching Luka, watching Kyrie, two great players. Two great players I can learn from… It's a great situation for me to be in. To watch them every night, be around them, will be a great experience.
Joey Mistretta: Last question, what are your goals here in Dallas?
Alex Fudge: To get better. Build upon what I was doing in LA. Expand upon that… Hopefully get a contract. Just play basketball.