The Dallas Mavericks have already had a busy offseason, making moves such as trading Tim Hardaway Jr. to the Detroit Pistons and acquiring Klay Thompson in a sign-and-trade with the Golden State Warriors. So what's next for the Mavs?

Our amazing ClutchPoints fans recently submitted Mavericks questions via X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram. Dallas is set for a big 2024-25 campaign but there are certainly still questions to answer.

In an effort to best answer the questions, we found the most asked topics to include in this article. Klay Thompson was unquestionably a popular name among fans, while there were plenty of free agency/trade questions as well.

Without further ado, let's go ahead and answer your questions about the Mavericks.

Q: In your opinion, are the Mavericks accomplishing its offseason goals? What, if anything, is left to do?

Nico Harrison continues to display his incredible basketball genius. He has excelled as the team's president of basketball operations and general manager.

Losing Derrick Jones Jr. was far from ideal, but the Mavs have added Quentin Grimes and Naji Marshall in addition to Klay Thompson. Dallas still has enough financial flexibility to make another move or two (more on that later). Overall, though, it is difficult to complain about the Mavs' offseason.

Harrison has not wasted any time looking to upgrade the roster following Dallas' NBA Finals defeat. Some teams may opt to be less aggressive after such a successful season, but the Mavericks have a strong desire to win a championship without question.

Yes, the Mavericks have accomplished the majority of their goals so far. However, to answer the second part of your question, the team will probably make at least one more acquisition.

Q: Any other rumors about other players the Mavs are targeting?

The latest Mavs rumor to surface has the team linked to Cleveland Cavaliers forward (and the brother of Mavs forward Markieff Morris) Marcus Morris. Morris did not receive much playing time in Cleveland this past season but he is a well-respected veteran in the NBA. He also spent time with the Philadelphia 76ers this past season.

Morris provides crucial depth at the forward position. He offers strength and tenacity, which is something that could benefit the Mavericks throughout the 2024-25 season.

The following two players have also been mentioned as potential targets for Dallas.

Q: Any rumors on possibly getting Dorian Finney-Smith or Dennis Smith Jr?

Another question I received was which players could fit in NBA free agency. In all reality, one could make an argument for both Dorian Finney-Smith and Dennis Smith Jr.'s fits on the roster.

Finney-Smith has two years left on his contract, including a player option in the second year. He has previously played in Dallas so familiarity with the team would only help matters in this scenario.

When Finney-Smith is playing up to his full potential, he is a quality three-and-D option. Dallas could use added defensive help after losing Derrick Jones Jr. in free agency.

Perhaps trading a veteran such as Maxi Kleber or Dwight Powell along with a second-round pick or two would catch the Brooklyn Nets' interest in trade talks.

Dennis Smith Jr., meanwhile, is available in free agency. Smith does not feature an eye-opening amount of offensive upside but his impressive defense may entice the Mavs.

Smith will be a player to watch as free agency continues.

Q: Do you see the Mavs making any more moves in free agency?

Dennis Smith Jr. makes sense as a possible fit in free agency. At this point, Dallas will probably be limited to signing role players in the open market.

To answer this specific question, I do think it's reasonable to expect Dallas to add another player or two. The question is whether it will be via trade or free agency.

Q: Do you think Klay Thompson will fit with Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving?

Again, Klay Thompson questions dominated our requests. He is a new star in Dallas and his championship experience clearly has everyone excited.

This question about Thompson's fit alongside Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving is intriguing. The easy answer is yes, as Thompson will create extra space and Doncic and Irving both excel at finding the open teammate.

However, Thompson is used to a fast-paced offense with constant motion. Doncic and Irving are both primary ball-handlers. Doncic's pace of play does not typically match Golden State's approach on the offensive end of the floor.

Nevertheless, Thompson's fit alongside the Mavs star-studded duo projects to be promising. Thompson understands what it takes to win and it would not be shocking to see him shoot over 40 percent once again during his first year in Dallas.