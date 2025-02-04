The Dallas Mavericks and Philadelphia 76ers will go head-to-head on Tuesday night. Dallas, of course, recently acquired Anthony Davis and Max Christie in a trade that included Luka Doncic heading to the Los Angeles Lakers. So are Davis and Christie playing tonight vs. the 76ers?

Christie is listed as available, according to the NBA injury report. It appears as if he will make his Mavericks debut on Tuesday night. Davis, however, has been ruled out as he continues to deal with an abdominal muscle strain. Dereck Lively II (right ankle stress fracture) and Dwight Powell (right hip strain) have also been ruled out for the game.

Both Davis and Christie were initially listed as questionable for Tuesday following the trade. Just a few hours later, though, Davis was ruled out while Christie was made available. Still, it seems as if AD could return soon barring any setbacks.

What should Mavericks fans expect from Anthony Davis, Max Christie

Mavs fans are frustrated right now. Trading Luka Doncic, the team's former franchise superstar, was obviously a difficult decision. However, what should Mavericks fans expect from Davis and Christie?

Davis, 31, is a nine-time All-Star. Although he has surprisingly never earned an NBA Defensive Player of the Year Award, Davis is one of the best defenders in the league. He also features plenty of offensive prowess.

Davis has a realistic opportunity to make a significant impact with the Mavs.

Christie is only 21 years old. He can play at the guard or wing positions and has continued to improve throughout his three seasons in the NBA. So far during the 2024-25 season, Christie is averaging 8.5 points while shooting 44.4 percent from the field and 36.8 percent from beyond the arc.

Anthony Davis is unquestionably the best player aside from Luka Doncic in the trade, but Christie could help the Mavs for years to come.

It seems as if Christie is on track to make his Mavs debut on Tuesday. It remains to be seen when Davis will make his debut with the Mavericks, but it could be soon.