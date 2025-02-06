The trade between the Philadelphia 76ers and Dallas Mavericks involving Caleb Martin has been amended to address Martin's hip injury.

According to NBA insider Marc Stein, the Sixers are sending a 2030 second-round pick to the Mavs along with Martin. The deal was officially announced but reworked after issues arose with Martin's right hip sprain, which sidelined him for 12 consecutive games before the trade and will continue to delay his debut with Dallas.

Stein writes the following: “Caleb Martin has been sidelined with a recent hip injury and was said to be nearing a return for the Sixers, but after consultation between both teams and the league office, Philadelphia has agreed to send an additional second-rounder to Dallas.”

Mavericks receive additional draft pick from 76ers in Caleb Martin deal

The original agreement sent Martin to Dallas while Quentin Grimes and the Sixers' own 2025 second-round pick, which they originally traded away at the 2021 deadline, went to Philadelphia. Now, Dallas recoups another future draft pick.

Stein reported the Mavericks don’t have long-term concern over Maritn's injury but enough concern was raised in his physical to amend the original trade. A similar set of events happened in the blockbuster Kyrie Irving-Isaiah Thomas trade. Coincidentally, it was a hip injury that raised red flags in that deal. The Cleveland Cavaliers received an additional second-round pick from the Boston Celtics to complete the deal.

Expand Tweet

Martin could slide in as a starter next to Kyrie Irving and new Mavs star Anthony Davis or come off the bench. His defense and playoff experience will make him a solid addition to Dallas. He's signed to an affordable contract for the next two seasons after this one.

While Martin is still recovering from his injury, Grimes should be available to play for the 76ers in their next game on Friday against the Detroit Pistons.