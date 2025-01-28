DALLAS — The Dallas Mavericks need all of the help they can get right now, especially at the center position. Dereck Lively II, Maxi Kleber and Dwight Powell are all out with injuries, leaving Daniel Gafford as the team's only available center. That will change on Monday against the Washington Wizards, however, as 27-year-old Kylor Kelley will make his NBA debut after the Mavs signed him on Sunday.

Kelley spoke to reporters before Monday's game. He is ready for the challenge of playing in his first NBA game despite just joining the Mavs.

“I feel ready, I feel ready,” Kelley said. “Coming in… a lot of our guys are hurt, just gotta be ready.”

So what can Kelley bring to the Mavericks?

“I'm a high motor, high energy guy,” Kelley said. “Seven-footer, runs the floor well. Protect the rim, block shots and set good screens.”

However, Kelley admitted that his long-range shooting is a “work-in-progress.”

The Mavericks don't need Kelley to be a long-range threat, though. Rather, they simply need a big man who can give Gafford some rest while protecting the basket. Any scoring he adds will help, of course, but Kelley will help this team just by being on the floor right now amid all of the injuries.

“He's a big… There's not a lot to choose from,” Kidd said. “That's why we chose him. We believe that he can help.”

Kelley could fit well with the Mavs. An opposing team's scout revealed an intriguing Kelley scouting report after the Mavericks signed him, via Tim MacMahon of ESPN.

“His skill set fits perfectly in Dallas,” the scout said. “He’s a lob guy and shot-blocker.”

The 24-22 Mavericks will have confidence against the 6-38 Wizards. Still, Dallas cannot afford to overlook any opponent right now. The Mavs are short-handed and they need to play at a high level against every opposing team.