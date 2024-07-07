The Dallas Mavericks officially announced the team's acquisition of former Golden State Warriors star Klay Thompson on Saturday. The deal ended up being a six-team trade between the Mavs, Warriors, Philadelphia 76ers, Minnesota Timberwolves, Charlotte Hornets, and Denver Nuggets, via Mavs PR on X (formerly Twitter). It becomes the first six-team trade in NBA History.

The Mavs also announced that Thompson, who formerly wore No. 11 in Golden State, will wear No. 31 in Dallas. Kyrie Irving wears No. 11 for the Mavs so Thompson made the move to change his jersey number.

More to come on this story.