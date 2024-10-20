The Dallas Mavericks surprised many fans by advancing to the NBA Finals last season. Now, they will be under significant pressure to retain supremacy in the Western Conference and outlast the young Oklahoma City Thunder, revamped Minnesota Timberwolves and a Denver Nuggets squad that has possible depth concerns. Jason Kidd's group comes with its own question marks, but the presence of Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving inspires much hope among fans.

This star duo weathered adversity during the second half of the 2022-23 season and complimented each other beautifully in the 2023-24 campaign. There is obviously immense value to having two guards who can bury defenses in games, particularly during crunch time. The Mavericks made key additions in the form of Klay Thompson, Naji Marshall, Quentin Grimes and Spencer Dinwiddie, but Doncic and Irving present possibly the most lethal one-two offensive punches in the game today.

Actually, a former NBA player thinks they might comprise the best guard tandem ever.

“The [team] doesn't have to stay healthy. [Doncic] and [Irving] have to stay healthy,” Chandler Parsons said on FanDuel's “Run It Back,” via ClutchPoints. “[They are] arguably the greatest backcourt in the history of basketball.”

Expand Tweet

Will Mavericks' Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving stand above the rest?

No one can dispute the championship success achieved by Stephen Curry and Thompson, Isiah Thomas and Joe Dumars, Jerry West and Gail Goodrich, Earl Monroe and Walt Frazier or Tony Parker and Manu Ginobili, but the collective talent of the Mavs' duo is dazzling.

With Doncic's masterful body control, and Irving's status as an elite finisher at the rim, fans will be hard-pressed to identify a backcourt with more ability than the one that Parsons spotlights. But ability alone is not enough to win greatest of all-time arguments.

Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving must lead Dallas to a championship for them to potentially lay claim to this label. Though, following the moves the organization made in the offseason, that should be an attainable goal.

The Mavericks will look to maximize the brilliance of their juggernauts and win their second NBA title in franchise history. They get to work on Thursday, Oct. 24 versus the San Antonio Spurs.