DALLAS — The Dallas Mavericks defeated the Portland Trail Blazers 117-111 on Thursday night. The win represented a second consecutive victory for Dallas. Following the game, Dereck Lively II took some time to explain an element of his game that has improved in his second season.

Lively finished Thursday's game with a 21-point, 16-rebound double-double. He added three blocks in the win. Although he had only one assist on Thursday, Lively's passing has continued to improve during the 2024-25 campaign. After averaging just 1.1 assists per outing in 2023-24, the Mavs center is recording 2.5 assists per game this season.

Expand Tweet

“A lot,” Lively said of how much pride he takes in his play-making as a center. “I'm just trying to be able to make sure everybody on my team gets an open shot. No matter if that's Kyrie (Irving) or Luka (Doncic) on the floor, I'm going to try to get them an easy shot… Try to just get the easy possessions… I'm gonna find my teammates to get them open because that's what they do to me.”

The Mavs believe in Lively's ceiling. He has continued to take steps in the right direction during his second NBA season. So how does Lively feel that his game has improved the most overall? In which facets of his game has Lively taken steps forward?

“I feel that when it comes to either my touch or my positioning,” Lively said. “I feel I've done a better job of just… trying to do my work early. No matter if that's on the offensive end or the defensive end… Trying to be more poised when I catch the ball… I'm just trying to make sure I'm confident in my shot, I'm not just throwing it up there.”

Lively was previously battling an injury but he has returned and is playing well for a Mavs team that is currently without Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving due to injuries.

Dereck Lively II will look to lead the Mavericks to a third consecutive victory on Sunday against the Denver Nuggets.