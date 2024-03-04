The Dallas Mavericks suffered a disappointing 120-116 loss at home to the Philadelphia 76ers, who are still dealing with the absence of Joel Embiid. Derrick Jones Jr. got brutally honest on the lack of energy that led to the Mavericks being upset at home against the 76ers.
“Play harder. It's a 48-minute game, not a 12-minute game,” Derrick Jones Jr. said, via Landon Thomas of Mavs Fans For Life. “We can't just play hard in the fourth quarter; we've got to play harder all game. I don't think there is a reason. Just got to give it our all. I don't really see a reason.”
For the 76ers, it was Tobias Harris and Tyrese Maxey leading the way, which was the way it was drawn up for them when Joel Embiid went down with his injury. Tobias Harris led the 76ers in scoring with 28, while Tyrese Maxey scored 24. Buddy Hield, Paul Reed and Kelly Oubre Jr. all scored double digits, with Oubre being the third 76er to reach 20 points or more.
Jones alluded to the Mavericks only showing up for the fourth quarter. It is a valid critique. The Mavericks entered the fourth quarter down 14 to Philadelphia, and outscored the 76ers by 10 in the final frame. However, it was too little, too late for the Mavericks.
As a result of the loss, the Mavericks fell to 34-27 overall, and they sit in eight in the Western Conference. They are not far back from a playoff spot and avoiding the play-in tournament, but they will have to try to bounce back from this game on Tuesday at home against a high-octane Indiana Pacers team.