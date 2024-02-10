Dallas Mavericks general manager Nico Harrison speaks on Grant Williams' time with the origination, amid rumors.

Grant Williams was recently traded from the Dallas Mavericks after a short stint with the organization. While he seemed like a good fit with Luka Donic and the scheme in Dallas, Williams simply wasn't a quality contributor for the Mavs. Upon his departure, Mavericks general manager Nico Harrison addressed the rumors about his bad attitude around the locker room, forcing the Mavericks to trade him.

“Grant doesn’t deserve the negativity he’s getting on social media… He was a good teammate,” said Harrison, per Marc Stein on X.

The glove just didn't fit. The Mavericks found a better option for their success in PJ Washington. It's a business and Harrison was clear to explain that. Williams is a solid option as a role player for several teams, but the gamble didn't work out for Dallas. He finished his sole season with the Mavericks playing 47 games with an average of 8.1 points and 3.6 rebounds.

“When you’re not playing up the the expectations you had coming into the season, then you have to make those types of changes.”

Harrison has a large window with the prime of Donic since he's a younger player, but the gap is closing is bringing in immediate impact players. The Mavericks acquired Kyrie Irving to help Donic and the team excel, but Dallas isn't flirting with a championship. If they want to take advantage of that duo, they need the right pieces around them as soon as possible. Washington may provide that role with the Mavericks, giving Harrison a new pon to work within the organization.