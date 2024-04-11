While Luka Doncic and the rest of the Dallas Mavericks are closing out the regular season, ownership is also figuring out a few things. Mark Cuban has already sold the vast majority of the Mavs' stake to the Adelson and Dumont families. It was worth noting that he would keep his operations post. He is also still traveling with the team deep into the NBA Playoffs. However, there seems to be something vague when it comes to the line of work the Mavs owner does.
Patrick Dumont is set to be the Mavericks' new representative to the NBA Board of Governors. This move was ratified after the Adelsons and Dumonts bought 68% of the stakes. Mark Cuban was left with 27%. While Dumont is the new face of ownership and attending meetings on behalf of the Mavericks, he refused to comment on whether Mark Cuban retains the title of alternate governor, per Marc Stein.
It is worth noting that it was Mark Cuban who claimed that he would stay with the operations wing of the Mavericks. However, these have all been verbal agreements. There is no part in the sales agreement that says that he gets to keep that role at all. Cuban could have notched a separate employment agreement if he wanted to and placed it in the sales agreement when the Mavs' stakes were sold.
The glaring part of this story is Cuban refused to put anything in writing and formalities. He apparently does not want formal employment at all with the new set of Mavs ownership. Another reason is that he thinks that his relationship with the Dumonts and Adelsons is already enough. He posits that it removes any need for that type of language in their agreement.
The Dumonts and Adelsons can still buy out 20 more of Cuban's stake if they wanted to during the first four years of the deal. It is still uncertain if they will use that contract stipulation down the line. For now, the team can focus on making a deep postseason run and keeping Luka Doncic happy.
Mavs' postseason campaign looms
The stretch of late March to early April has been kind to the Mavericks. They cemented their place in the playoffs with nine wins throughout 10 games. Luka Doncic's squad is also 2.5 games ahead of the New Orleans Pelicans and Phoenix Suns, both teams might still slide down to the play-in race if they do not pick up the pace.
In their latest win over the Miami Heat, it looked like Luka Magic was already locked and loaded for the postseason. He led the Mavs in all major statistical categories. Doncic knocked down nine out of his 23 field goal attempts and went seven for eight in the charity stripe for 29 points. The Heat may have forced him to commit three turnovers but he made up for it by dropping six assists. Lastly, he also grabbed nine rebounds to get their 50th win of the season.
The Mavericks only have two more remaining games for the season. They will face the Detroit Pistons and Oklahoma City Thunder in that span. Hopefully, they close out their season with 10 wins in 10 matchups.