Oklahoma football installed padding on the brick walls that ring Gaylord Family–Oklahoma Memorial Stadium after wide receiver Keontez Lewis crashed headfirst into an unpadded section during the Sooners’ 44-0 win over Kent State on Oct. 4. The move came after widespread concern about the proximity of the wall to the playing surface and the severity of the injury.

The play that changed the conversation was ordinary until it was not. A slightly overthrown pass sent Lewis lunging toward the end zone, and his momentum carried him into the hard barrier beyond the boundary. He remained motionless as trainers tended to him, was stretchered off, and did not return. Team medical staff later said Lewis underwent additional testing, and the initial outlook was cautiously optimistic.

The incident exposed a simple but glaring risk. Much of the brick wall around Owen Field lacked padding and sits uncomfortably close to the lines. The OU student newspaper, OU Daily, first reported the school would add padding to both end-zone walls and sections near the team benches, and athletic officials moved quickly to make the change before Oklahoma’s next home date against Ole Miss. Coach Brent Venables said talks about a fix began within days of the injury.

Article Continues Below

OU adds padding to the end zone walls of Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium after Keontez Lewis' collision during the game against Kent State.#Sooners pic.twitter.com/FMYm69dm6O — OU Daily (@OUDaily) October 23, 2025

Keontez Lewis has emerged as a playmaking target this season. The senior has been productive in Oklahoma’s offense and entered the Kent State game with steady numbers; his ESPN profile shows he has been a reliable underneath and contested-catch option for the Sooners. While his full recovery timeline remains unclear, the team’s immediate priority was clear.

All Sooners fans can hope is that the Lewis situation does not repeat itself. Although there are no guarantees of it, the padding will definitely help minimize the chances of serious injury. If things don't change for the better, the college may be forced to completely remove the walls.