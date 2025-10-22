Megan Thee Stallion is supporting her man through a new partnership.

The three-time Grammy-winning rapper is joining Fanatics Sportsbook to bring in the NBA season. The company teased that Megan was the celebrity behind their new partnership on Monday (Oct. 20). In the video, Megan is spinning a basketball on her finger. Fans guessed it was Megan due to her iconic, elaborate nails.

Then on Tuesday, Oct. 21, it was confirmed when Megan shared a short promo announcing the partnership. In the video, fans also spotted a custom Dallas Mavericks jersey. Now, why is that significant? It's because Megan and Klay Thompson have been boo'ed up for some months. Thompson was traded to the Mavs last year after spending 13 years with the Golden State Warriors.

“NBA is back, and this season, all the hot girls are with Fanatics Sportsbook,” Megan said in the video.

The season officially kicked off tonight with the Houston Rockets vs. the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Klay Thompson and Megan Thee Stallion relationship

Megan and Thompson fueled romance rumors over the summer and have been inseparable since. They have taken fans along for their fun-filled date nights as they golf, fishing, attending events, and supporting one another by attending events together.

Fans thought their was some trouble in paradise with Thompson dodged a question about Megan during the Mavs Media Day earlier this month. However, it had no underlying message in the four-time NBA champion's response since Megan posted shortly after a short video of the NBA star bonding with the rapper's dogs, enjoying food she made and showing affection.

If that wasn't enough of a hint that the two are in it for the long haul, Megan captioned the video, “My baby my babyyy.”

Megan gushed about the athlete during their red carpet debut in July at her Pete & Thomas Foundation Gala.

“I have never dated somebody so kind,” the “Hot Girl Summer” rapper shared with Page Six. “This is my first relationship where I’ve ever been with somebody who’s genuinely a nice person, and he makes me genuinely happy.”