Carson Wentz made his official return to SoFi Stadium in two years. But fans roasted the Minnesota Vikings quarterback, due to a turnover filled night against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Wentz, who last played in the venue with the L.A. Rams, lost a fumble and endured an interception in Inglewood during the 37-10 loss. He earned the starting nod Tuesday from the Vikings. His Vikings, however, got buried with a 21-3 halftime deficit and never recovered.

The past No. 2 overall pick in his NFL Draft class became the subject of criticism and ridicule by the online world. Especially following this big turnover.

RJ Mickens PICKS OFF Carson Wentz 👀 The Chargers lead the Vikings 31-10 in the 4th quarter. pic.twitter.com/uvxniiabjp — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) October 24, 2025 Expand Tweet

Fans flocked online to put the 32-year-old on blast online via the social media website X, formerly Twitter.

Notable reactions for rough Carson Wentz night in Vikings-Chargers

Even Al Michaels questioned the attitude of Wentz and his head coach Kevin O'Connell as they trekked to halftime.

Al Micheal’s calls out Carson Wentz and Josh McCown for smiling into the tunnel at half down 21-3😳 pic.twitter.com/wjYcGeaWAo — Yoshimura (@yoshitalksamura) October 24, 2025

A Vikings fan posted a lonely clip of a man dressed as Batman letting the rain fall on him — as a sign of feeling desolate about the Vikes.

Article Continues Below

I was supposed to be watching JJ McCarthy save my franchise now I have to watch Carson Wentz be the worst QB in the league pic.twitter.com/9Dn2XI2w6g — Cam (@42Cyc) October 24, 2025

Emmanuel Acho of Fox Sports 1 tried to compare Wentz to Terry Rozier — who had his name linked to the Thursday morning FBI sting that rocked the NBA.

Carson Wentz tryna sell this game like Terry Rozier! Kidding……😅 pic.twitter.com/gUBwlBMg4z — Emmanuel Acho (@EmmanuelAcho) October 24, 2025

CBS Sports analyst Todd Fuhrman seemed more sympathetic toward Wentz. But added how much the past Super Bowl winner has fallen.

“It’s amazing to think Carson Wentz would have been a NFL MVP if he didn’t tear up his knee when playing for the Eagles. I’m not sure he could be a CFL MVP at this point in his career,” Fuhrman posted.

Wentz earned the start due to a key NFL injury involving J.J. McCarthy. Although fans became cynical of McCarthy during this wild sideline moment. But he couldn't surpass the 145-yard mark in passing before the six-minute mark of the fourth.

Wentz battled his own ailment, as he noticeably wore a protective sleeve over the left arm. He momentarily grabbed his elbow in agony during one batted pass attempt in the second half. Now he and the Vikings drop to 3-4.