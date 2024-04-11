Mark Cuban certainly thinks that Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic should be the NBA MVP this season.
Mavericks PR announced that Doncic had reached a statistical milestone only previously attained by NBA legend Oscar Robertson:
“Luka Doncic appeared in his 400th career game in tonight’s win at Miami. Doncic (11,470 pts, 3,472 rebs, 3,317 asts) joins Oscar Robertson as the only players in NBA history to total at least 10,000 points, 3,000 rebounds and 3,000 assists through their first 400 career games.”
Cuban shared the Mavericks post with an endorsement.
Said Cuban, “MVP MVP MVP !!!”
On Tuesday, Doncic surpassed Mark Aguirre's franchise record for most points scored during a single season. Aguirre previously held the Mavs record with 2,330 points scored during the 1983-84 season.
Doncic, who finished the game with 39 points, 12 rebounds, and 10 assists, recorded the 77th triple-double of his career, tying James Harden for eighth on the all-time triple-double list.
On the season, Doncic is averaging an absurd 33.9 points, 9.2 rebounds, and 9.8 assists on 48.8 percent shooting from the floor. The Mavericks superstar is also shooting the 3-pointer at a 38.4 percent clip.
Mavericks dialed in for the playoffs
The Mavs hold a 50-30 record and are in fifth place in the Western Conference. Again, they earned a top-six playoff spot and will officially not be in the NBA Play-In Tournament. Dallas still trails the Clippers by two games with three contests left to go so the Mavs' odds of moving up to the No. 4 seed are fairly slim. Still, it technically is not impossible.
Regardless, the Mavs wanted to clinch a top-six seed and that is exactly what they have done. Dallas is now 16-2 across their past 18 games. They are one of the hottest teams in the league and their momentum is surfacing at the perfect time.
Doncic and fellow guard Kyrie Irving are playing at the top of their respective games.
The two of them joining forces on the Mavericks has been predictably lethal, so much so that former NBA players are now anointing them as the most skilled backcourt duo ever.
Specifically, retired guard Jamal Crawford made the aforementioned claim on Tuesday on TNT's Inside the NBA.
While Crawford's claim may be an eyebrow-raiser at first, it makes sense upon further thought. Irving is seen by many fans and analysts as the greatest ball-handler who ever lived, including the guy who previously held that title.
“He got the best,” Iverson said on The Big Podcast with Shaquille O'Neal and Adam Lefkoe. “Kyrie will have you beat, and then bring it back and play with it. He’s toying with people; you know what I mean? He can still just go, but if he feels like playing with you…”
Iverson's stamp of approval is significant, as the Hall-of-Fame point guard was a pioneer for Irving's style of play, employing mesmerizing crossovers and behind-the-back moves. Of course, “AI” even crossed up the great Michael Jordan once.
In addition to his dribbling skills, Irving can knock down any type of shot, from any range or body position. His left-handed game-winner from midrange a few weeks ago was another reminder that the only one that can stop him is himself.
Irving and Doncic have the Mavericks in great position to make a postseason run with just two games left in the regular season.