The Dallas Mavericks are excited for the NBA debut of their star rookie, Cooper Flagg. Flagg shares that sentiment. The rookie forward opened up on Tuesday about what he is thinking, ahead of his very first game in the NBA.

“I'm just really excited….this is another one of those moments, playing in my very first game,” Flagg said to reporters. “Having that first experience. I think it will be really cool.”

Flagg is seen as an immediate contributor for Dallas. He was selected first overall in the 2025 NBA Draft. Flagg played one season in college at Duke, where he helped the Blue Devils reach a Final Four.

The Mavericks are looking to turn the page after losing Luka Doncic last season in a trade. That trade enraged Mavericks fans, who saw it as a bizarre move.

Dallas opens their NBA season on Wednesday, with a game against the San Antonio Spurs.

The Mavericks are very excited about Cooper Flagg

Flagg was known for his powerful, stylish dunks both in high school as well as college. The rookie forward led his Duke basketball team in scoring, rebounds, steals, assists and blocks last season.

His amazing stats were part of the reason why the Mavericks selected him first overall. It is thought, though, that he would have gone first regardless of which team selected there.

Flagg had a good preseason for the Mavericks. He scored in double figures multiple times, helping the team win often. In his last preseason game against the Los Angeles Lakers, Flagg posted 13 points in 28 minutes.

After years of waiting, Flagg's journey in the NBA has finally arrived. It is a long time coming for the Mavericks rookie, who once scrimmaged in 2024 against some NBA players who were training to play for Team USA at the Olympics.

“I don't know if it was about proving anything to myself or just feeling comfortable and getting confidence from that experience,” Flagg told ESPN. “I definitely just had that feeling that I knew I belonged. I knew I could be out there.”

Mavericks fans are excited for the future, with Flagg on the floor.