Head coach Jason Kidd and the Dallas Mavericks are currently gearing up for the 2024-25 NBA season, which is slated to begin in just three weeks. Kidd's squad is fresh off of an appearance in the NBA Finals last summer, but the Mavericks were not satisfied in the offseason, going out and adding several additional pieces, headlined by shooting guard Klay Thompson.

The roster was not the only place where Dallas made moves over the summer. Kidd also took the opportunity to add to his coaching staff, including recently bringing in former Phoenix Suns head coach Frank Vogel to be a consultant, per NBA insider Marc Stein on X, formerly Twitter.

“It took a lot of begging,” Kidd said, “but he was talked into it and I'm happy he said yes.”

While Vogel wasn't able to do a whole lot with the train wreck of a roster that the Suns gave him to work with, he did find immense success in the early 2010s as the head coach of the Indiana Pacers, and then won a championship with the Los Angeles Lakers in the 2020 Bubble.

While it's unclear just how much influence he will have on the Mavericks in a consultant role, Dallas will surely be happy to have his expertise, particularly on the defensive end of the floor, in their corner.

Can the Mavericks break through this year?

Dallas is expected to once again be among the Western Conference's elite teams this season after their surprise trip to the Finals in 2024.

The team's employment of Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving all but guarantees that they will once again have one of the best offenses in the league, but there are some concerns about how the team will fare on the defensive end of the floor after the departure of Derrick Jones Jr.

While Thompson will surely provide a scoring punch that the team was desperately in need of in their loss to the Boston Celtics, he is not the defensive stopper he was during his heyday with the Golden State Warriors, meaning Dallas will have to look for other avenues to try to get stops down the stretch of close games.

Still, if there's one person who knows how to make the most out of defensively challenged rosters, it's Frank Vogel.

The Mavericks are set to open up their season on October 23 at home vs Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs.