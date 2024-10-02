LAS VEGAS — Dallas Mavericks' training camp is underway. Tuesday was a promising day for the most part, with Klay Thompson making his Mavs training camp debut. However, the news of Luka Doncic's calf injury was revealed on Wednesday. Mavs head coach Jason Kidd provided an update on the situation after training camp practice on Wednesday.

“He got hit in the calf, reported it tight yesterday,” Kidd said. “So he went and got an MRI and saw that it was a strain… We will re-evaluate him in a week and see where he stands. But there's no concern at this point about his availability.”

Kidd later mentioned that Doncic will not play in the Mavericks' preseason opener on Monday. Still, it appears that there isn't concern about any long-term issues. Nevertheless, the Mavericks will closely monitor the situation and Doncic will be re-evaluated in a week.

Day 2 of Mavericks' training camp

The news of Luka Doncic's injury was obviously unfortunate. Still, Kidd said the Mavs had a good practice.

“Day two was good,” Kidd said. “Non-contact practice. A lot of running, conditioning, shooting… The energy was really, really good.”

The Mavericks new players are also seemingly adjusting well to their new team.

“You talk about (Quentin) Grimes, he's done great,” the Mavericks head coach said. “You talk about Klay (Thompson), his energy… he's doing all the reps, wants to do all the reps. He's been great. Both of those guys can shoot the ball, but they can compete on the other end, too. So they've been great. Naji (Marshall), he's another newcomer. His toughness, he wants to do every rep.

“We got a lot of guys who want to not come off the floor which is great. But those three are playing well. Hopefully they're picking up the system on both ends. But again, they bring a lot of depth. And then their talent level is high and so we're really excited to have those three.”

The energy remains high among this Mavericks team. Dallas is unquestionably hopeful that Doncic's injury will prove to not be serious after he is re-evaluated, though.