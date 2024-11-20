DALLAS — Luka Doncic is still recording impressive numbers for the most part to begin the 2024-25 NBA season. The Dallas Mavericks star is averaging 28.2 points, 7.8 rebounds and 7.8 assists per game heading into Tuesday night's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. However, Doncic is shooting just 42.5 percent from the field and 32.1 percent from beyond the arc. Mavs head coach Jason Kidd shared an honest message in reference to Doncic's shooting inefficiency before Tuesday's game.

“He has shown that he's human, I think some of us have forgot that he's human,” Kidd said. “The way that he's playing… He's (averaging) 28, eight and eight. Sign up for that all day long… He's missed some shots, it happens…. He's one of the best players in the world and we're lucky to have him.”

Doncic, who is dealing with a knee contusion, was initially listed as questionable for the game against the Pelicans. The Mavericks star was ultimately made available.

Luka Doncic likely to find his groove sooner rather than later

He is still among the best players in the NBA. Luka Doncic is going to find consistency with his shot at some point. He is far too talented of a player to continue shooting at such an inefficient rate.

Once Doncic does find that consistency, the Mavs will surely take a step forward. The team entered Tuesday night with a 7-7 record. Dallas, of course, has NBA Finals aspirations so they expect to play much better than .500 basketball.

Luka Doncic and the Mavs will look to climb over the .500 mark with a victory on Tuesday night. Jason Kidd and the Mavericks are clearly not worried about Doncic and they believe he will get back on track soon.

Still, the fact that Doncic is having a down year so far and he is still averaging 28, eight and eight is telling of how talented he truly is.