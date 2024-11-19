The Dallas Mavericks and New Orleans Pelicans are set to go head-to-head in an NBA Cup game on Tuesday night. The Mavs will host the Pelicans as Dallas looks to win a third consecutive game. However, Luka Doncic is dealing with an injury concern.

Doncic missed Sunday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. The Mavericks still defeated the Thunder, earning a 121-119 victory. Nevertheless, Doncic's presence was still missed.

The Mavs star is battling a right knee contusion. Dallas has an opportunity to improve past the .500 mark with a win on Tuesday as they are currently 7-7, and Doncic's final injury status will be important in determining the outcome of the game.

So is Luka Doncic playing tonight vs. the Pelicans?

Luka Doncic's injury status vs. Pelicans

Doncic is currently listed as questionable for the Pelicans-Mavericks game, per the NBA injury report.

It is worth mentioning that Doncic, despite being listed on the injury report multiple times this season, has only missed one game heading into Tuesday's contest. He is averaging 28.2 points, 7.8 rebounds, 7.8 assists and 1.5 steals per game. Doncic is shooting 42.5 percent from the field and 32.1 percent from beyond the arc as well.

Luka has endured some ups and downs to begin the new campaign. Doncic's defense has been a question mark at times. He is still among the best players in the league and will likely receive serious MVP consideration.

Doncic is currently focused on helping the Mavericks improve to 8-7. Dallas has NBA Finals aspirations but they have yet to play up to their lofty expectations so far this season. They should be able to turn things around, however.

As for the question of if Luka Doncic is playing tonight vs. the Pelicans, the answer is maybe.