Luka Doncic is being listed as out on the NBA injury report for Sunday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder due to a right knee contusion. Doncic, who admitted he is less than 100 percent following the Mavs' 110-93 victory over the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday night, will not play in the second of a back-to-back on Sunday.

“A little bit less,” Doncic said when asked whether or not he is at 100 percent on Saturday night.

Doncic admitted there has not been a lot of time for rest to help with his recovery.

“I'll get better for sure,” the Mavs star added.

The Mavericks ultimately decided to give him some rest by ruling him out for Sunday's game. This move appears to be more precautionary than anything as Luka hopes to move past the injury concern.

Luka Doncic had been listed as probable in recent games. Overall, the Mavs have endured a slow start to the season. Doncic has yet to play his best basketball.

The 25-year-old is currently averaging 28.2 points per game on 42.5 percent field goal and 32.1 percent three-point shooting. Doncic is also averaging 7.8 rebounds, 7.8 assists and 1.5 steals per outing. Luka is still making a big impact, but he is hoping to improve his offensive efficiency. Perhaps resting on Sunday will help him bounce back as he recovers from his knee injury.

The Mavericks snapped a four-game losing streak with their victory on Saturday night. Dallas is now 6-7 to begin the 2024-25 season. Meanwhile, the Thunder will carry an 11-2 record into Sunday's contest.

The game projects to be competitive as the Mavs will look to upset the Thunder in Oklahoma City. However, they will be in for a difficult test as they prepare for the second of a back-to-back. It goes without saying, but Luka Doncic's injury absence will not help matters.

Tip-off is scheduled for 7 PM EST in Oklahoma City.