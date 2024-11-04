DALLAS — Klay Thompson recently became the sixth player in NBA history to record 2,500 career three-pointers. Dallas Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd was asked about Thompson's feat before Sunday night's game against the Orlando Magic.

“When you talk about Klay, he is one of the best shooters of all-time,” Kidd said. “That's a lot (of three-pointers). So congrats to him, but we're gonna need 700 more (Kidd said with a smile on his face). His work ethic… being a pro at the high level. Being able to do it on a consistent basis is not easy. As much as it does look like it is easy, he makes it look easy. But that's a big time achievement, a future Hall of Famer. Just understanding we're going to need some more of those threes.”

Klay Thompson living up to the hype with Mavericks

Thompson was fresh off a down 2023-24 season by his standards heading into the 2024-25 campaign. He still recorded numbers that most players would love to have, though. Still, Thompson is capable of shooting over 40 percent from deep while helping out on the defensive end of the floor.

Thompson made it clear that he was confident heading into his first season with the Mavs. The former Golden State Warriors star has played well so far in Dallas, averaging 15.6 points per game on 43.8 percent field goal and 38.8 percent three-point shooting. Thompson is also averaging 3.0 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.2 steals per outing.

He would surely like to increase his points per game average. However, averaging almost 16 points per outing for a team that also has Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving on the roster is enough to make a serious impact.

The Mavericks are currently playing against the Magic. Dallas is looking to earn their fourth victory of the season on Sunday night.